Why Do Fighter Jets Tend To Fly In Pairs?

If you're a fan of air shows, you've likely witnessed some fighter jets flying in formation. This is an incredibly common sight at shows, but it's also standard operating procedure over military bases. Other examples include fighter jets flying over some military funerals, and it certainly looks impressive. It also takes a great deal of training and skill to maintain position while flying in formation, but that's how the military operates, and it's also how they fly in combat operations.

The reason why fighter jets tend to fly in pairs is primarily to protect one another. Fighter jets fly with wingmen, which are other pilots flying nearby who can provide cover as each aircraft protects the other. This is due to several factors, including expanded situational awareness. A formation includes a leader whose priority is on the mission at hand. They're focused on the mission's target(s), so they aren't as engaged with observing threats while flying in that capacity.

While the leader is engaged in the mission, the wingman can pay closer attention to threats on the ground and in the air. The wingman and leader work in tandem, and it's not uncommon for more than two fighters to operate in this capacity. Another reason why fighter jets fly close together is to provide radar confusion, though this isn't as necessary as in previous decades in the modern era of stealth operations. Still, when they're close enough, a radar operator on the ground might misidentify the fighters on approach, potentially providing safety from ground-based air defense systems.