Why Fighter Jets Fly Over Some Military Funerals (And Why One Is Higher Than The Rest)

As anyone who has ever served in the United States military knows, there are regulations related to just about every aspect of service, including death. Military funeral honors are practiced by each service branch, and various regulations govern how many personnel are involved, the proper manner of folding the U.S. flag, the playing of "Taps," and much more. The vast majority of funerals are conducted using only two personnel, but significantly more can participate.

In some cases, jets are used to fly over the funeral to honor the dead, and there's a specific way of conducting this type of flight that makes it stand out. The so-called "Missing Man Formation" is a ceremonial flyover involving several aircraft, where one ascends sharply while the remaining jets continue forward. The aircraft that flies above the rest is meant as a respectful salute to the fallen, and the noticeable void left in the formation signifies the loss of the individual being celebrated.

A Missing Man Formation can be flown by a variety of aircraft from across the services. The Navy's flying team, the Blue Angels, often conducts these funerary honors, as do the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds in their F-16 Fighting Falcons. These honors are typically reserved for special events, the deaths of high-ranking officers, the return of caskets from overseas deployments, and the loss of military-associated dignitaries. The astronauts who died aboard the STS-51L Challenger Shuttle mission received a Missing Man Formation, and the tradition continues to honor the fallen.