Why Do Fighter Jets Fly So Close To Each Other?

If you've ever seen new pilots in the jets the U.S. Air Force uses for training or fighter jets in action, you've probably noticed how tightly they fly together. Sometimes it looks like they're just inches apart and could crash into each other at any moment. So even though it's a breathtaking display of precision and skill, it's also a testament to the pilots' mental fortitude.

The reason for the close formation has to do with combat, as flying together allows pilots to more easily protect each other during an attack and perform complex aerial tactics. The jets can also maneuver as a single and more stable unit, improving fuel economy. Then there's the visibility, as being so close together gives the pilots the ability to communicate with hand signals if needed, which was especially important during World War I, before advanced radar and communication technology.

Flying in such close proximity to each other only works because of the cooperation between pilots. The most experienced pilot leads the way — known as the flight leader — flanked by wingmen, who ensure their positions are consistent throughout the flight. Whether they're training or in active combat, wingmen must follow the lead of the pilot in front at all times.

