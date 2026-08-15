These 3D-Printed Cubes Can Cool An Entire Room With Zero Electricity

A 3D printer isn't just a fun tool for hobbyists. Even everyday consumers can use these devices to generate practical items they may use around their homes. In the hands of researchers and scientists, 3D printers can also help tackle various real-world problems. For example, a team from the Institute of Architecture and Media at Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) has developed a method that leverages centuries-old knowledge with innovative 3D printing technology to cool hot spaces without relying on electricity.

Granted, this project involves working with materials not commonly used in typical consumer-grade 3D printers. The team used additive manufacturing tech to create ceramic cubes that have been shown to measurably cool spaces like attics thanks to a principle known as "evaporative cooling."

Basically, during evaporation, water absorbs heat from the air in its immediate surroundings. This yields a cooling effect. Milena Stavric, one of the members of the TU Graz team behind this research, explains that clay jugs and related artifacts indicate that civilizations have been using this principle to cool their spaces for hundreds of years. Now, thanks to 3D printing technology, Stavric and her fellow team members have been able to create uniquely porous clay cubes that offer "an enormous evaporation surface." The result is an efficient, low-volume cooling mechanism that doesn't require significant resource usage.