Not Shell, Not Chevron: These Are The Only Top Tier Approved Diesel Fuel Brands

That relatively short list of diesel fuel suppliers limits the amount of places where diesel vehicle owners can fill up, so is it worth the hassle? The answer depends on how much a driver values the recommendation of their vehicle's manufacturer, as well as just how much more inconvenient it is to find their nearest Top Tier diesel filling station.

A significant number of manufacturers have thrown their weight behind the Top Tier diesel standard. Truck makers like Daimler Truck — which owns brands like Freightliner and Western Star – and International count themselves as sponsors of the program. Moreover, the Big Three automakers (Ford, GM, and Stellantis) also all recommend using Top Tier fuel. Although they no longer offer diesel vehicles in the U.S., automakers like Volkswagen and BMW also sponsor the Top Tier fuel program.

In short, many of the world's biggest car brands recommend using fuel that's approved by the program. Top Tier says that its approved fuel is designed to minimize buildup in engines, which should help prevent reductions in fuel economy over time. It also supports the longevity of the latest emissions systems by banning additives known to cause long-term issues.