How To Clean Your Garbage Disposal (And How Often You Should)
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Since kitchens are where we make our meals, it's definitely one part of our house that we should invest more time in keeping clean. And one place that often gets neglected but literally touches the most trash? The garbage disposal. For homes that have a garbage disposal, it can offer a convenient way to get food particles out of your kitchen. That is, of course, unless the buildup has started impacting its performance and creating odd smells that can make any meal unappetizing. In some cases, a dirty garbage disposal can just lead to slow drainage, but in others, it can end up clogging your sink.
Unlike other overrated kitchen appliances that tend to gather dust after some time, you can't just sell or donate your garbage disposal. Since most garbage disposals are built into your kitchen, there's no real way to avoid the necessary task of cleaning it. Not to mention, it's made up of three parts you'll need to consider: the splash guard, the interior, and the trap. So, what do you need to get it sparkling? You'll want tongs or pliers that are small enough to fit through the hole, plus a flashlight to help you see while removing any big food debris. Next, you'll want to have dish soap and a long-handled brush. Lastly, WebMD recommends snagging some baking soda, vinegar, ice, and some optional lemons. Once you have everything you need, here's how to clean it and how often you should do it.
Steps to clean your garbage disposal
Since garbage disposals are powered, one of the first things you should do is turn the power off. Depending on your garbage disposal model, this could mean either unplugging it or switching off its main power source. Once you're in the clear, use the flashlight to inspect the interior for any big particles and, if necessary, remove them with tongs. Next, you can remove or lift the splash guard and scrub it down using the brush with dish soap.
For the food waste disposer interior, WebMD says that you should put six ice cubes, ½ cup of baking soda, and 1 cup of vinegar into the drain. Afterward, it recommends pouring boiling water to finish the job. And if you want a fresher scent, you can throw in a few lemon slices too. Apart from the guard and interior, you'll also want to clean your garbage disposal trap if you suspect it has been blocked. To do this, you'll need to use your pliers to disconnect your pipes and scrub out anything stuck in the bends.
Alternatively, you can buy a specialized garbage disposal cleaner. Some popular options that you can get on Amazon, which all have an average rating of 4.5 stars (or higher) from more than a thousand people, are the 6-tablet Affresh Garbage Disposal Cleaner ($7.99) and the 16-pack Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner ($15.84), which is made in the USA. By using specialized garbage disposal cleaners that use foam technology, you can clean hard-to-reach parts.
How often should you clean your garbage disposal?
In an interview with Today, Molly Maid president Marla Mock recommends cleaning your garbage disposal weekly. According to Glisten, you should be using their Garbage Disposer Cleaner every week. On the other hand, Affresh says its tablets are designed to be used every month. However, the type of food you throw in it also makes a difference, as well as the frequency and how you use it. If you want to reduce the amount of particle buildup, you can also get daily fresheners. On Amazon, Bastion sells a 50 pc. pack of garbage disposal cleaner and deodorizer drops, which more than 8,900 users have rated around 4.4 stars.
Other things you can do to go longer between cleanings include running water before and after use and grinding ice. You should also avoid putting fatty, stringy, and starchy food, since they can clog the drain faster. Some ingredients, like pasta, rice, and coffee, also have a tendency to expand in the drain.
Once you've made sure your garbage disposal system is clean, you'll want to check the rest of your kitchen as well. For example, you'll want to clean your dishwasher regularly if you want it to have a longer lifespan. Most people also tend to forget to clean their microwave filter. Depending on whether it has a grease or a charcoal filter, you might need to soak it in a soap solution every month or every six months.