How To Clean Your Garbage Disposal (And How Often You Should)

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Since kitchens are where we make our meals, it's definitely one part of our house that we should invest more time in keeping clean. And one place that often gets neglected but literally touches the most trash? The garbage disposal. For homes that have a garbage disposal, it can offer a convenient way to get food particles out of your kitchen. That is, of course, unless the buildup has started impacting its performance and creating odd smells that can make any meal unappetizing. In some cases, a dirty garbage disposal can just lead to slow drainage, but in others, it can end up clogging your sink.

Unlike other overrated kitchen appliances that tend to gather dust after some time, you can't just sell or donate your garbage disposal. Since most garbage disposals are built into your kitchen, there's no real way to avoid the necessary task of cleaning it. Not to mention, it's made up of three parts you'll need to consider: the splash guard, the interior, and the trap. So, what do you need to get it sparkling? You'll want tongs or pliers that are small enough to fit through the hole, plus a flashlight to help you see while removing any big food debris. Next, you'll want to have dish soap and a long-handled brush. Lastly, WebMD recommends snagging some baking soda, vinegar, ice, and some optional lemons. Once you have everything you need, here's how to clean it and how often you should do it.