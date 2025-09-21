Did You Know Your Microwave Has A Filter? Here's How (And Why) You Should Clean It

Over-the-range microwaves — from both cheap and major microwave brands — have filters for a reason. The most common type of microwave filter is called a grease filter, the mesh-like plate on the bottom of your microwave. On some models, you can find only one grease filter, while on other models, there are two or more. The grease filter is designed to trap grease, bits of food, and other unwanted particles coming from the stovetop before they reach the microwave's vent system.

If your over-the-range microwave doesn't have a duct that vents air outside, the unit likely has a second type of filter: a charcoal filter. It looks like a black felt pad, which is either attached to the grease filter or installed separately on top of the microwave, depending on the model. The charcoal filter absorbs strong odors from the stovetop to keep the circulated air fresh.

It's important to clean the microwave's grease filter at least once every month. Otherwise, grime buildup can clog the vent fan and prevent it from effectively circulating air. The charcoal filter, on the other hand, is disposable and generally lasts up to six months. After that, it might not remove odors and smoke just as well, so you'll need to replace it if you don't want your kitchen to end up smelly. If you often use the stovetop, it's a good idea to buy a replacement filter earlier, at around the three-month mark. But if you don't cook as much, you can opt to replace the filter after seven or eight months.