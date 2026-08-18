Is Honda Really Bringing Back The Element In 2029? Here's What We Know
A recent Automotive News report states that Honda has plans to bring back the Element, which was an unusual-looking vinyl-clad compact crossover, shown in its original 2003 form above. First appearing in 2003, Honda would eventually discontinue the Element in 2011. According to the AN report, the new version is slated to return to the Honda lineup in 2029, possibly going on sale for the 2030 model year. While the rumor mill is spinning, Honda has declined to make an official statement regarding an Element revival.
The original Honda Element was very appealing, primarily for its high levels of practicality. It had a set of rear-hinged rear doors that eliminated the B-pillar, opening up a huge amount of space for packages, or whatever items Element owners needed to carry. The second-row seats folded out of the way for maximum cargo-carrying capacity, while the front and second row seats could fold flat to make a sleeping area inside the Element. While some may consider the Element to be one of the worst-looking Hondas, it is actually a pretty good car.
In a Facebook post regarding the Automotive News article, author and AN Atlanta Bureau Chief Urvaksh Karkaria commented that the original Honda Element had two primary groups of buyers. One of these was the typical younger, adventure-oriented buyer who appreciated the vehicle's versatility. According to the dealers who sold the Element, it was also purchased by older people who could afford its higher price, and the Element was also praised for its easy wheelchair access.
Possible hybrid power for the next Element
Unlike the strictly internal-combustion versions of the Element that came before, the new generation is expected to have a hybrid powertrain, which will significantly boost its fuel economy. This also probably means that there will be no manual transmission option available, unlike the original Element. It will likely fit into the future Honda lineup as an SUV, placed above the subcompact HR-V, but below the compact CR-V. According to the Automotive News report, the new Element will be an adventure-worthy vehicle, so it will likely have some off-road features to give it cred among those buyers, like those that make the 2026 Passport Trailsport a real off-roader.
The new Honda Element will likely be built in one of Honda's plants located in Ohio. Expected annual production of the Element is 100,000 units, some of which will be shipped to other global markets. If other recent Honda vehicles are any indication, it may have front-wheel drive standard, with all-wheel drive optional on most trim levels and standard on the Trailsport.
The primary competition for the upcoming Honda Element is said to be the Ford Bronco Sport, which has a current starting price of right around $35,000. Element pricing is expected to be somewhere around that same mark by the time that it is released as a 2030 model.