Is Honda Really Bringing Back The Element In 2029? Here's What We Know

A recent Automotive News report states that Honda has plans to bring back the Element, which was an unusual-looking vinyl-clad compact crossover, shown in its original 2003 form above. First appearing in 2003, Honda would eventually discontinue the Element in 2011. According to the AN report, the new version is slated to return to the Honda lineup in 2029, possibly going on sale for the 2030 model year. While the rumor mill is spinning, Honda has declined to make an official statement regarding an Element revival.

The original Honda Element was very appealing, primarily for its high levels of practicality. It had a set of rear-hinged rear doors that eliminated the B-pillar, opening up a huge amount of space for packages, or whatever items Element owners needed to carry. The second-row seats folded out of the way for maximum cargo-carrying capacity, while the front and second row seats could fold flat to make a sleeping area inside the Element. While some may consider the Element to be one of the worst-looking Hondas, it is actually a pretty good car.

In a Facebook post regarding the Automotive News article, author and AN Atlanta Bureau Chief Urvaksh Karkaria commented that the original Honda Element had two primary groups of buyers. One of these was the typical younger, adventure-oriented buyer who appreciated the vehicle's versatility. According to the dealers who sold the Element, it was also purchased by older people who could afford its higher price, and the Element was also praised for its easy wheelchair access.