How Many Miles Is Too Many For An NA Mazda MX-5 Miata?
I saw this topic and felt I was the right person to tackle the subject since I own a 1993 Mazda Miata with well over 275,000 miles. This is a bit of a tricky question, since it really comes down to how much you're willing to spend on a used car.
The NA Miata refers to the original model released in 1990 and produced until 1997. It's the one with the silly pop-up headlights, dorky smile, and incredibly fun go-kart-like handling. And it's the best generation for the Miata. However, since Miata is "always the answer," you're going to come across a lot of used NA Miatas that have very high mileage from decades of commuting, canyon driving, and tracking.
While car enthusiasts often like to place more value on low mileage vintage cars, you can definitely buy a NA Miata with well over 150,000 on the odometer and get years of driving out of it. The Miata is a very reliable sports car despite being over 30 years old, so you can definitely cruise in a high-mileage option while enjoying a generally smooth, fun ride.
The real cost behind the high mileage of an NA Miata
Here's where things get a little more complicated. Most people aim to buy a cheap NA Miata for around $10,000, as it's considered a pretty chill, affordable, and attainable classic car. However, being 30 years old and having six-figure mileage means you have to keep an eye on a lot of different car parts that could need replacing if the former owner didn't feel like shelling out the dough.
I purchased my NA Miata at 270,000-ish miles for $5,000 in cash. However, I replaced a large amount of the drivetrain after a year due to parts getting rusty and leaky, which is a common problem with older Miatas. To deal with a leaking oil pan gasket, then replace the transmission, drive shaft, two axels, rear differential, clutch, and flywheel, I ended up paying around $8,500. (I won't even mention the other replacements I had done before this.) It was worth it to me to keep the Miata running smoothly for years to come, but it may not be the most exciting thing to hear if you weren't expecting to dump a lot of money into it.
Classic cars will always need more love (and money)
You've probably heard of the 30-60-90 maintenance rule for cars. Basically, there are general things you'll need to maintain or fix at certain milestones. At 100,000, you may need new, high-mileage coolants and spark plugs, and may notice the transmission, timing belt, and water pump starting to fail. By 180,000, you may notice the axles and drive shafts leaking. At 250,000 miles, the chassis and catalytic converter could be on their way out. This isn't counting the high-mileage car maintenance you should be doing along the way to keep it running smooth.
What I'm trying to say is, how many miles is too many depends on how much you are willing to pay to maintain an older car. And when the Miata looks at you with its big, derpy headlights, you will feel compelled to give away your paycheck. So you've been warned.