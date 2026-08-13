How Many Miles Is Too Many For An NA Mazda MX-5 Miata?

I saw this topic and felt I was the right person to tackle the subject since I own a 1993 Mazda Miata with well over 275,000 miles. This is a bit of a tricky question, since it really comes down to how much you're willing to spend on a used car.

The NA Miata refers to the original model released in 1990 and produced until 1997. It's the one with the silly pop-up headlights, dorky smile, and incredibly fun go-kart-like handling. And it's the best generation for the Miata. However, since Miata is "always the answer," you're going to come across a lot of used NA Miatas that have very high mileage from decades of commuting, canyon driving, and tracking.

While car enthusiasts often like to place more value on low mileage vintage cars, you can definitely buy a NA Miata with well over 150,000 on the odometer and get years of driving out of it. The Miata is a very reliable sports car despite being over 30 years old, so you can definitely cruise in a high-mileage option while enjoying a generally smooth, fun ride.