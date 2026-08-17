Why Harbor Freight Won't Sell You Its Floor Displays (And What To Buy Instead)

While it's a little disappointing that you can't buy floor models at Harbor Freight for a discounted rate, that's far from the only potential avenue of getting discounted tools and products from the chain. Harbor Freight offers several discount-centric initiatives for shopping on a budget, including Scratch and Dent Sales, As-Is items, and the aforementioned Open Box items.

Harbor Freight offers a small, regularly-rotating selection of its products with minor cosmetic damage in its Scratch and Dent Sales. You can get large products like cabinets and benches for up to 40% off the recommended retail price, and even have them shipped to you for free. Even some damaged Harbor Freight tool boxes can be worth buying. These products are specifically sold through an online catalog, so you'll have to call to order them. Just remember that all sales on these particular products are final, so you can't return them.

For a wider selection, you can peruse the Open Box and As-Is offerings at your local Harbor Freight location, but be aware of the differences between the retailer's Open Box and As-Is tools. In short, Open Box products have been previously opened and may be gently used, but they're otherwise in like-new conditions. And if you ever wondered what happens to tools returned to Harbor Freight, look no further than the retailer's As-Is selection, where returned products go through a screening and testing process before being relisted for sale. Both of these product categories are only available in physical Harbor Freight locations, though, and come with a strict five-day return policy.