What Do Makita's Robot Vacuums Cost & How Much Can They Clean On A Single Charge?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Makita offers two robot vacuums that are unlike other machines on the market, and these may be well outside some customers' expectations. The Makita DRC200 (tool only), for example, is listed for around $1,600 on Amazon, but you can't use it without the rechargeable batteries and charger. Fortunately, there is a kit option, which includes the vacuum, two 18V 5.0 Ah batteries, and a dual port charger for around $1,974. The other option, the Makita DRC300, comes in a kit and can be found at retailers like Home Depot for just under $3,600.
While these prices can be a bit of a shock, their robust commercial-grade performance might still convince you. With two fully charged batteries, the DRC200 and DRC300 can both run for more than three hours (200 min.) and can tackle around 5,380 square feet of space. That's a lot of cleaning.
Looking at the historical timeline of Makita, it's evident the company has staying power, given it's been operating for over a century. It has also provided the industry with some off-beat products, like these Makita tools so strange we can't help but want them. Its robotic vacuum cleaners are just another product to add to its list of surprising offerings.
Advantages of the Makita robot vacuums
You might be initially dissuaded from buying Makita's robotic vacuums after seeing the prices, but there are benefits to these commercial-grade machines that go above and beyond some alternatives. Makita's DRC300 includes many intelligent features that are absent on the cheaper DRC200, like LiDAR, bumper and ultrasonic sensors, and a vision camera that greatly enhance the machine's navigation and mapping functionality. There's also a companion app , giving owners more convenient control over the unit.
Makita's robot vacuums also come equipped with some impressive components that improve their ability to clean and scoop up larger debris. The DRC200, for example, includes a large main sweeping brush with a total cleaning swath of over 18 inches, sizable wheels, and a 5/8 gallon collection bin. While this particular model may not be as intelligent as other robot vacuums, it still provides powerful cleaning with minimal intervention.
Can you use Makita's commercial-grade robot vacuums at home?
While you could set Makita's robotic cleaners loose in your home, these machines are meant for larger spaces like a warehouse. One of the advantages of Makita's products is that you can set it to clean a wide-open area without fussing with it for hours. These would definitely be overkill for more compact living spaces where mini robot vacuum cleaners are better suited.
Additionally, unlike the DRC300, the cheaper DRC200 lacks many intelligent features, and there's no companion app to configure it using your smartphone. You also can't create a cleaning schedule like some other robot vacuums, potentially making day-to-day use more of a hassle.
You might also run into some other challenges with a Makita robot vacuum in a residential space due to its size. The DRC200 is over 7 inches tall, while the DRC300 is an even 8 inches, which could prevent the machines from cleaning under furniture. Also, because the DRC200 and DRC300 weigh over 17 pounds and 23 pounds, respectively, some reviews have pointed out the vacuums may struggle on thick carpet, bogged down by their bulk. In a more open environment, size and weight wouldn't be an issue.