What Do Makita's Robot Vacuums Cost & How Much Can They Clean On A Single Charge?

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Makita offers two robot vacuums that are unlike other machines on the market, and these may be well outside some customers' expectations. The Makita DRC200 (tool only), for example, is listed for around $1,600 on Amazon, but you can't use it without the rechargeable batteries and charger. Fortunately, there is a kit option, which includes the vacuum, two 18V 5.0 Ah batteries, and a dual port charger for around $1,974. The other option, the Makita DRC300, comes in a kit and can be found at retailers like Home Depot for just under $3,600.

While these prices can be a bit of a shock, their robust commercial-grade performance might still convince you. With two fully charged batteries, the DRC200 and DRC300 can both run for more than three hours (200 min.) and can tackle around 5,380 square feet of space. That's a lot of cleaning.

Looking at the historical timeline of Makita, it's evident the company has staying power, given it's been operating for over a century. It has also provided the industry with some off-beat products, like these Makita tools so strange we can't help but want them. Its robotic vacuum cleaners are just another product to add to its list of surprising offerings.