Apple AirTag Vs. Google Pixel Tag: Which Has More Features?

The latest battle in the ongoing innovation war between Apple and Google is upon us. On August 12, 2026, Google announced its rival to the Apple AirTag: the Pixel Tag. It comes with a feature set that puts it in direct competition with Apple's take. It basically works the same as an Apple AirTag (that is, to help people find their misplaced belongings), and both devices are priced the exact same, as well. The Pixel Tag costs $29 for one or $99 for a four-pack, which is identical to the pricing structure of Apple's second-generation AirTag. But which has more features?

Given the fact that this is only the first iteration of the Pixel Tag, while the Apple AirTag just upgraded to its second, AirTag is the one with more features to offer. Sure, they both cover many of the same basics, but Apple's tracker offers more precision finding, a better crowdsourced tracking network, and more unwanted-tracking protections than Google's Pixel Tag. You also get support for sharing a lost item's location with participating airlines and other trusted third parties. It's simply a much broader feature set than what you get with this long-rumored first-gen Pixel Tag.