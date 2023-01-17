Google May Be Working On An AirTag Rival

The Apple AirTags have made quite a splash for both good and bad reasons. Naturally, Google also wants in on the object tracker trend, it seems, following in the footsteps of Apple. Code sleuth Kuba Wojciechowski has shared information about an upcoming device codenamed "Grogu" alongside variations such as "GR10" and "Groguadio" that is currently in development with Google's Nest team.

Google is working on a smart tracker similar to Apple's AirTag, codename "grogu" – report 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/8K6KO7tfzj — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) January 16, 2023

Just like the AirTags, Google's supposed tracking device has an onboard speaker that emits sound to help find the object attached to it. If the AirTags privacy fiasco is any indication, the speaker might likely be used to send audio alerts if a person's phone detects an unidentified tracker moving with them.

Google won't exactly be the first to the market with an object tracker that plays well with Android phones. Tile has been making well-received trackers for while now. Samsung sells its own version called the Galaxy SmartTag as well. Chipolo One, CubePro, and Baseus Intelligent T2 are some additional options if you're on the lookout for a decent object tracker to pair with your Android device.