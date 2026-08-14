GM Killed The Blackwing V8, But Cadillac Has The Perfect Replacement

The Cadillac Blackwing V8 (4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 that sat in the CT6-V, not the Corvette-sourced 6.2-liter that powers the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing twins) departed this mortal coil some time ago, and there hasn't been a suitable Cadillac-made replacement in its stead.

However, Cadillac's new V-ONE concept very well might give us a peek into Caddy's plans for a performance car future. If you've paid any attention to racing during the past few years, you'll likely be very familiar with the concept car, as it looks strikingly similar to the V-Series.R cars that Cadillac races in LeMans and IMSA endurance races.

But underneath the "hood" (it's mid-engine) is where it gets fascinating. Unlike Ferrari's V6-powered 499P, which also races in the 24 Hours of LeMans, the Cadillac uses a big ol' V8, like any self-respecting Cadillac should.

Cadillac is quiet on the specifics, but has revealed that the V8, along with electric motors, throws out 830 horsepower.