GM Killed The Blackwing V8, But Cadillac Has The Perfect Replacement
The Cadillac Blackwing V8 (4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 that sat in the CT6-V, not the Corvette-sourced 6.2-liter that powers the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing twins) departed this mortal coil some time ago, and there hasn't been a suitable Cadillac-made replacement in its stead.
However, Cadillac's new V-ONE concept very well might give us a peek into Caddy's plans for a performance car future. If you've paid any attention to racing during the past few years, you'll likely be very familiar with the concept car, as it looks strikingly similar to the V-Series.R cars that Cadillac races in LeMans and IMSA endurance races.
But underneath the "hood" (it's mid-engine) is where it gets fascinating. Unlike Ferrari's V6-powered 499P, which also races in the 24 Hours of LeMans, the Cadillac uses a big ol' V8, like any self-respecting Cadillac should.
Cadillac is quiet on the specifics, but has revealed that the V8, along with electric motors, throws out 830 horsepower.
What's Cadillac up to?
830 horsepower is actually more power than the race-ready V-Series.R cars which use a naturally-aspirated 5.5-liter V8 and electric motors that make a combined 670 horsepower, depending on what series it's racing in.
As of now, all Cadillac is saying is that the V-ONE concept is a one-off concept car to give us, the racing-obsessed public, a look at what Cadillac is up to at the highest levels of professional racing. That's all pretty self-explanatory for a big flashy concept car, especially one being revealed at the Quail during Monterey Car Week.
But if we read between the lines a bit, the in-house engine very well could signal Cadillac's deepening commitment to racing, perhaps extending even over to another motorsport like Formula 1, which Cadillac just entered this season. Not only has F1 publically pondered a return to V8 engines around 2030, Cadillac is aiming to make its own engines for its cars as early as 2029.
Cadillac is up to something in the world of racing, and it will likely be V8-powered.