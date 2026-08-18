The Most Powerful Ferrari Ever Built Has A V6 Engine To Thank
When you think of the coolest Ferrari designs of all time and the engines they have, a model with a V6 may not immediately spring to mind. But the truth is that the automaker has a rich history of utilizing six-cylinder engines and that tradition continues today with the F80. Ferrari describes this hybrid model as a "supercar" and its power comes in part from a 3.0-liter, 120-degree V6.
The Ferrari F80's engine produces 900 horsepower, while the electric front axle and MGU-K motor provide an additional 300 horsepower. Together, these systems give the F80 1,200 horsepower, making it the most powerful road model that Ferrari has ever created. The F80's systems can produce over 2,300 pounds of downforce and accelerate from 0 to about 124 mph in 5.75 seconds, making it one of the fastest V6 cars ranked by speed. The car's V6 engine and many of its components are based on Ferrari's 499P, which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in both 2023 and 2024.
The F80's hybrid setup does more than just add electric motors to the car's powertrain. The F80 uses an 800-volt system with e-turbos that turn energy produced by the turbochargers into additional electrical power. This helps the engine respond without the delay that can normally occur with turbocharging. The F80 also uses Ferrari's Boost Optimization system that can supply power at specific points to help improve the car's lap time on the racetrack.
The engineering behind the F80's Performance
The decision to give the Ferrari F80 a V6 engine instead of the company's V12 undoubtedly took some people by surprise. But this choice came down to Ferrari's belief that the V6, which already was a proven success in top-level racing, could deliver the highest level of performance to the F80. While the car's V6 engine was based on an existing racing design, it was extensively reworked with new components before being used in the F80. The end result was a high-horsepower V6 that puts bigger engines to shame.
Beyond its powertrain, the Ferrari F80 uses some unusual engineering to manage its performance. Its active suspension has been redesigned, including upper wishbones manufactured with a Formula 1-inspired 3D-printing technique. This allows Ferrari engineers to create complex aluminum parts that are both lighter and stronger. The redesigned components cut just under 9 pounds from the car, while the carbon-ceramic brakes help the F80 stop from about 62 mph in around 92 feet.
The F80 also has a dedicated system to keep its brakes cool during heavy driving. This is possible with openings in the car's front chassis that send airflow toward the braking components. This design increases the amount of air that reaches the brakes by 20 percent when compared with the automaker's LaFerrari. The system utilizes separate cooling ducts for the rear brakes as well, with different channels for both the discs and calipers.