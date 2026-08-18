The Most Powerful Ferrari Ever Built Has A V6 Engine To Thank

When you think of the coolest Ferrari designs of all time and the engines they have, a model with a V6 may not immediately spring to mind. But the truth is that the automaker has a rich history of utilizing six-cylinder engines and that tradition continues today with the F80. Ferrari describes this hybrid model as a "supercar" and its power comes in part from a 3.0-liter, 120-degree V6.

The Ferrari F80's engine produces 900 horsepower, while the electric front axle and MGU-K motor provide an additional 300 horsepower. Together, these systems give the F80 1,200 horsepower, making it the most powerful road model that Ferrari has ever created. The F80's systems can produce over 2,300 pounds of downforce and accelerate from 0 to about 124 mph in 5.75 seconds, making it one of the fastest V6 cars ranked by speed. The car's V6 engine and many of its components are based on Ferrari's 499P, which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in both 2023 and 2024.

The F80's hybrid setup does more than just add electric motors to the car's powertrain. The F80 uses an 800-volt system with e-turbos that turn energy produced by the turbochargers into additional electrical power. This helps the engine respond without the delay that can normally occur with turbocharging. The F80 also uses Ferrari's Boost Optimization system that can supply power at specific points to help improve the car's lap time on the racetrack.