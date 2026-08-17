Who Owns The Valvoline Instant Oil Change Chain?

The Valvoline Instant Oil Change chain is actually owned by the publicly traded Valvoline, Inc. In a turnabout from the usual way this game has been played, as exemplified by who now owns Jiffy Lube, Valvoline chose to keep its Instant Oil Change chain for itself. It then sold its oil production and refining business to Aramco, the Saudi Arabian oil giant, in March of 2023 for $2.65 billion.

Valvoline's Instant Oil Change chain boasts 2,100 locations at present, promising a full-service oil change in just 15 minutes. The Valvoline Instant Oil Change chain is also considered the best oil change chain by customer satisfaction. By 2022, the chain had grown to become the number two quick oil change company in the U.S. and the third biggest in Canada.

The beginnings of the Valvoline company go back to 1886, when Dr. John Ellis realized what the potential benefits of refined crude oil as a lubricant could be. He developed the first motor oil to receive a trademark in 1873.

Valvoline's Instant Oil Change chain was started in 1986. Fast forward to the early 2020s, and Valvoline was, at one point, made up of two separate divisions — Retail Services and Global Products. The company then made the decision to sell its Global Products division to Saudi Arabia, while keeping the Retail Services division for itself, and the Retail Services division encompasses the Instant Oil Change chain.