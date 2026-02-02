This Is Considered The Best Oil Change Chain By Customer Satisfaction

The internet seems to agree, even beyond these two surveys. A quick look at Reddit threads in r/Cartalk or similar, you'll find plenty of people vouching for Valvoline Instant Oil Change over the other guys. The caveat, of course, is that you can always change your own oil without having to visit an oil change chain in the first place. That "just do it yourself" recommendation is fine for people with the skills to do so (not to mention a jack or a ramp plus a paved driveway or parking spot where you can safely get under the vehicle), but for the millions who don't, Valvoline is a worthy alternative.

It makes sense why. Valvoline's business is built around the idea that preventive maintenance should be quick and transparent, and that includes letting you stay in your car while their trained technicians change your oil. Their approach soothes a few common pains in one: fewer long waits, less awkward waiting room interactions, and usually a nice coupon or two waiting in your inbox, as well. It's enough to get them first place in both Yelp and Forbes's surveys as well as a recent top 40 ranking in the Franchise Times Top 400.