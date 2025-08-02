Is A Jack Or Ramp Better For An At-Home Oil Change? Here's What You Need To Know

If you're a car owner, you're probably aware of the fact that your vehicle needs routine maintenance to stay in tip-top shape. Performing these tasks is essential for your car's longevity, and the most critical maintenance services are outlined in your owner's manual, along with the intervals at which you need to complete them. When it comes to performing maintenance, you generally have two options: visit a mechanic and pay for the services, or knock them out at home using some basic tools and your DIY skills.

One of the most common forms of care that virtually every vehicle needs is an oil replacement. Oil changes are vital for your engine's health, and they're also one of the easiest DIY auto maintenance jobs that you can complete at home. While the task is simple, even for most beginners, it can be slightly tricky, due to the fact that most passenger vehicles sit too close to the ground to drain the oil. That means you'll have to lift your car slightly if you plan to replace your oil at home. Again, you have a couple of options when it comes to raising your vehicle. Various types of automotive jacks can do the trick, and they're usually pretty simple to use and not too expensive. However, you can also use ramps.

Automotive ramps are designed so that you can drive onto them. That makes them extremely convenient, as it eliminates the need to place multiple jacks beneath the vehicle and then crank them back and forth to lift the car's weight. But ramps aren't ideal for every task, and there are some things you need to know before using them. As a former professional mechanic and lifelong DIYer, I'll explain when you should use one over the other.