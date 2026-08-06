Who Owns Jiffy Lube? (It's Not Shell Anymore)

Jiffy Lube has been sold — again. The chain that established the concept of quick oil changes began with just one location, started by Edwin H. Washburn in the early years of the 1970s, then grew by selling franchises. W. James Hindman then purchased those franchises in 1979, creating Jiffy Lube International within the state of Utah. Jiffy Lube would go public in 1987, growing to more than a thousand franchises. Then, in 1989, Pennzoil, a popular synthetic oil brand, acquired 80% of Jiffy Lube, purchasing the remaining shares in 1991. Next came the Pennzoil-Quaker State merger in 1998, followed by Shell's purchase of both companies in 2002, giving ownership of Jiffy Lube to Shell, which owns all 6 of these popular motor oil brands. That brings us to today's news, in which Jiffy Lube International has been sold to a new buyer.

That buyer is Monomoy Capital Partners, which purchased Jiffy Lube International and subsidiary Premium Velocity Auto (PVA), along with its registered trademark. The price paid by Monomoy is $1.3 billion. PVA, with 360+ Jiffy Lube locations in 20 states, is the number two Jiffy Lube franchise. The sale includes over 2,000 Jiffy Lube stores, some of which are company-owned, while others are franchisee-operated.

If you thought that Shell was now totally out of the oil-change business, think again. Part of the deal states that, "...Pennzoil Quaker State Company retains a long-term lubricants supply agreement with Monomoy." This means that Shell, who owns Pennzoil Quaker State, will provide the lubricants used at Jiffy Lube. Good deal for Shell.