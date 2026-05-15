This Oil Change Service Gets JD Power's Highest Customer Satisfaction Score In 2026
Exactly when you'll need to get your oil changed will depend on factors like the car you drive, the type of driving you're doing, and whether you use synthetic or conventional engine oil. All owners of internal combustion vehicles will need fresh oil sooner or later, and many of those owners rely on oil change service chains to get the job done. A recent report by J.D. Power surveyed more than 10,500 customers who used national quick oil change services and found that some chains were better than others at keeping customers satisfied.
According to the report, Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers was the highest-rated oil change service for customer satisfaction, scoring 854 points out of a potential 1,000 points. The second best-ranked service chain according to survey respondents was Take 5, while Jiffy Lube and Valvoline Instant Oil Change shared the third place spot.
Among other things, the survey asked respondents to score each chain on factors like service advisor courtesy, quality of work, and the fairness of the price they paid. Overall, 2026 saw quick oil change services deliver slightly higher customer satisfaction than the year before. In contrast, customers were less satisfied on average with other types of aftermarket service, like auto repairs and tire changes.
When do you need to get your oil changed?
Picking the best quick oil change service is important, but knowing when you need to visit it is even more crucial. If you get your oil changed too frequently, you'll end up wasting money, but skipping oil changes is never a good idea either. Without fresh oil, the engine's components can wear prematurely, which could lead to a significant repair bill down the line.
As previously mentioned, there's no one-size-fits-all interval when it comes to oil changes. It's advisable to check your car's owner's manual and follow the recommended interval, which will often be somewhere between 5,000 and 7,500 miles. If your car uses synthetic oil, its recommended oil change intervals could be significantly longer, perhaps 10,000 miles or more.
It's a good idea to regularly check your car's oil levels in between changes, because excessive engine oil consumption can indicate there's a problem that needs fixing. Small leaks might not be immediately noticeable but can still cause oil levels to drop over time, and various mechanical issues can also lead to increased consumption. If you notice you're suddenly needing to add oil much more regularly than before in between changes, it's worth getting the issue checked by a professional.