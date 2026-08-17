If You Actually Drive The Speed Limit (Or Lower) In Texas, This Sign Will Hype You Up

"Speeding is one of the deadliest problems on [Texan] roads," according to the Texas Department of Transportation Executive Director Marc Williams. The agency recorded over 160,000 speeding-related crashes and more than 1,400 fatalities in 2023, which prompted a crackdown on speeding drivers that was launched in parallel with an anti-speeding campaign the following year.

The state is also running an ongoing campaign called EndTheStreakTX, which highlights that at least one person dies on Texan roads every day. The last day without a fatality was November 7th, 2000. These crackdowns and campaigns are undoubtedly important, but they focus on getting the message across to speeding drivers. Meanwhile, drivers who consistently drive under the limit aren't rewarded — that is, until one insurance company decided to take a different approach.

A recent marketing campaign by Lemonade insurance saw the company build a custom sign that was placed on roads around Austin, TX. It featured a speed detector and a message board that displayed a customized message to drivers who were travelling at or under the posted speed limit. In a video showcasing the stunt, a Tesla driver is told that their speed is "absolutely gorgeous," while a Kia SUV driver is told that they "understand the assignment." Meanwhile, drivers who were clocked driving over the speed limit received no message at all.