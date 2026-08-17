4 Three-Row SUVs With Better Ratings Than The Chevrolet Tahoe
When the Chevrolet Tahoe was first introduced for the 1995 model year, the SUV didn't come with three rows of seats. That didn't come until its second generation, starting with the 2000 model year, and even then only as an option. Nowadays, the Tahoe comes standard with a third row, and it has become one of the best-selling full-size SUVs in the United States.
While that's grand for General Motors, drivers and experts are quite mixed about the 2026 Chevrolet Tahoe. Car and Driver gave it a perfect 10 out of 10 score, ranking it right alongside the Chevrolet Suburban as the best large SUV on the market. At the opposite end of the spectrum, Consumer Reports ranks it second-to-last among the large SUVs it has tested. JD Power ratings show that all three-row SUVs score between 79 and 84 out of 100, with the Tahoe at 83 alongside three other models. That is a step down from the 2025 model year, where JD Power ranked it as the highest-quality large SUV.
This leaves room for other SUVs, and there are a few that not only get good marks across the board, but also have higher ratings from these outlets than the Tahoe. Let's look at four three-row SUV models, both mid- and full-size, that generally get better ratings than the 2026 Chevrolet Tahoe.
2026 Subaru Ascent
One of the highest-rated three-row mid-size SUVs on the market is the 2026 Subaru Ascent. This is a relatively new vehicle, having only been introduced for the 2019 model year, but it's quickly established itself as one of the best in its class.
The 2026 Ascent is the top-rated three-row SUV according to JD Power respondents, with an overall score of 84 out of 100. Its quality and reliability score of 84 outpaces the Chevrolet Tahoe by three points, but what really pushes it ahead is the dealership experience, which earns the Ascent an impressive 91 points compared to the Tahoe's 84. The gap between the two widens when we turn to Consumer Reports, which ranks the Ascent fifth among mid-sized three-row SUVs. What really sets it apart from the Tahoe is its road test score, according to Consumer Reports' in-house testers. Only five of the dozens of three-row SUVs tested have a better road test score, regardless of size, powertrain, or price. The Tahoe's score, conversely, is barely above average.
Professional reviewers like MotorTrend are also keen on the 2026 Subaru Ascent. It gave the SUV an 8.9 out of 10 score and ranks it the fifth-best mainstream three-row SUV, with the Tahoe outside of the top five. Customer ratings on Edmunds also favor the Subaru, averaging 4.4 out of 5 stars compared to the Tahoe's 3.8.
2026 Hyundai Palisade
Hyundai updated the Palisade for the 2026 model year, with the second-generation SUV offering a luxury experience without the luxury price tag. We were quite impressed with our first drive of the 2026 model, praising the Calligraphy trim, distinctive styling, and good value. And we're not alone in liking the SUV, either: Autoblog put the Palisade at the top of its list of family-friendly SUVs, spotlighting good rear-seat space and the fact that rear passengers get their own sunroof.
MotorTrend also has it at the top of its list of three-row mid-size SUVs with an outstanding 9.5 out of 10 score. Car and Driver ranks the Palisade as the second-best mid-size three-row SUV with an overall score of 9 out of 10. On a similar note, the gas-powered version of the SUV has the third-best overall score among three-row mid-size SUVs according to Consumer Reports. The hybrid Palisade ranks first overall in that category, boasting the second-highest road test score of any three-row SUV tested by CR.
JD Power surveys give it an overall average score of 82 out of 100, just one point below the Chevrolet Tahoe. However, its driving experience score is the same at 84, while its quality and reliability score is three points better than the Tahoe's at 84. The slightly lower overall score is due to customers' dealership experience, but the 2026 Hyundai Palisade itself passes with flying colors.
2026 Toyota Grand Highlander
Right behind the Hyundai Palisade in Autoblog's three-row SUV recommendations and Car and Driver's ranking of three-row mid-size SUVs is the 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander. The larger sibling to the Highlander — which also could've made this list — was introduced for the 2024 model year to critical acclaim, impressing reviewers including our own Chris Davies and routinely receiving better ratings than the Chevrolet Tahoe.
Much like the Palisade, the 2026 Grand Highlander is available with gas and hybrid powertrains. Both get very good ratings, with the hybrid having the edge. For example, the hybrid Grand Highlander is Consumer Reports' second-highest-rated three-row mid-size SUV, while the standard one comes in at a still-commendable sixth, behind the Subaru Ascent. The hybrid also has the highest reliability rating from CR of any three-row SUV, regardless of size.
The Grand Highlander ranks among the best three-row mid-size SUV models according to Edmunds too, with the only major drawback being its somewhat anonymous styling. Performance is strong across the board, though it does note that the Hybrid Max powertrain is the best option. The only ding against the Toyota is its JD Power score, where it has an overall rating of 82 out of 100, despite it outperforming the Chevrolet Tahoe in quality and reliability with 84 points versus the Tahoe's 81. Outside of that, the ratings for the 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander routinely sit above the 2026 Tahoe.
2026 BMW X7
Now, let's turn to the luxury market. While Lexus' TX, the marque's version of the Toyota Grand Highlander, would also qualify, this spot is going to the 2026 BMW X7. Also separating this model from the others on this list is that it's a full-size SUV, just like the Tahoe. Regardless of its size, the X7 consistently gets the best ratings for luxury SUVs from both experts and customers alike.
The 2026 X7 sits at the top of the three-row luxury SUVs rated by Consumer Reports, with a decently sized gap between it and the SUV in second place. That's thanks to it having the highest ratings for both owner satisfaction and road testing in the category, although its reliability score is still second to the aforementioned Lexus. JD Power also has the BMW at the top of its ranking of large premium SUVs, with its 80 out of 100 tied with the Cadillac Escalade – and the only reason they have the same overall score is that BMWs are harder to resell than Cadillacs. Meanwhile, the X7's scores outpace the Caddy in quality and reliability, as well as driving experience.
Of course, the market for the BMW X7 is very different than the Chevrolet Tahoe. The Chevy starts at $60,700 (plus a destination freight charge of $2,795), while a new X7 starts at $87,500 (plus a $1,550 delivery and handling fee). While you're paying more for a BMW X7, you're not just paying for added luxury; you're paying for a generally better-liked vehicle, too.
Methodology
To qualify for consideration, an SUV needed to feature three rows of seats. The overall size or class of the SUV wasn't a determining factor, as having a range of options gives a fuller picture of what is available on the market.
After we identified all the three-row SUVs on the market, we sourced ratings from several outlets to help narrow our selection. For initial metrics, we relied on publications that survey and collect the opinions of actual owners, such as Consumer Reports and J.D. Power. We also drew on professional reviews from outlets such as MotorTrend and Car and Driver, as well as our own reviews at SlashGear. We also turned to outlets like Edmunds for owner opinions.
If ratings across the board were higher — either marginally or significantly — than a Chevrolet Tahoe, we deemed the SUV worthy of consideration. If the overall rating was similar or slightly lower, we delved into the numbers to see whether the SUV outperformed the Tahoe in specific areas such as reliability or driving experience. Taking all these ratings and opinions into account allowed us to whittle our list of candidates down to four models, which we selected to represent a range of brands, sizes, and levels of luxury.