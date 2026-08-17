4 Three-Row SUVs With Better Ratings Than The Chevrolet Tahoe

When the Chevrolet Tahoe was first introduced for the 1995 model year, the SUV didn't come with three rows of seats. That didn't come until its second generation, starting with the 2000 model year, and even then only as an option. Nowadays, the Tahoe comes standard with a third row, and it has become one of the best-selling full-size SUVs in the United States.

While that's grand for General Motors, drivers and experts are quite mixed about the 2026 Chevrolet Tahoe. Car and Driver gave it a perfect 10 out of 10 score, ranking it right alongside the Chevrolet Suburban as the best large SUV on the market. At the opposite end of the spectrum, Consumer Reports ranks it second-to-last among the large SUVs it has tested. JD Power ratings show that all three-row SUVs score between 79 and 84 out of 100, with the Tahoe at 83 alongside three other models. That is a step down from the 2025 model year, where JD Power ranked it as the highest-quality large SUV.

This leaves room for other SUVs, and there are a few that not only get good marks across the board, but also have higher ratings from these outlets than the Tahoe. Let's look at four three-row SUV models, both mid- and full-size, that generally get better ratings than the 2026 Chevrolet Tahoe.