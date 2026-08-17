What Makes A Chainsaw A 'Pro' Saw?

When some DIYers need a chainsaw to clear trees on their property, they may use a model from one of the major brands and never need anything else. But for bigger and more demanding jobs, some homeowners may decide to trade up and get a pro saw instead. However, there is no universal specification that makes a chainsaw "professional." Instead, manufacturers classify their chainsaws according to the level of work they're designed to handle.

Stihl professional chainsaws are for users handling commercial work, including logging, tree care, land clearing, and large amounts of cutting. In contrast, Stihl's homeowner saws are intended for less demanding tasks such as pruning and cutting firewood. Stihl competitor Husqvarna also uses the "professional" designation for saws constructed around demanding use beyond everyday tasks. Husqvarna's pro chainsaws are designed to balance power with ease of handling, reduced vibration, and overall durability.

For example, the Stihl MS 250 is classified as a homeowner saw and has a 45.4cc, 3-horsepower engine, and weighs 10.1 pounds. The 50.2cc Stihl MS 261 C-M produces 4.1 horsepower and weighs 10.9 pounds, while adding features such as M-Tronic engine management and a long-life air filter system. The MS 261 is classified as a pro saw designed for forestry work, showing how a pro model can deliver more power and features without being extremely heavy when compared to a homeowner saw.