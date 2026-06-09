Husqvarna Vs Stihl Chainsaw: Which Brand Is Better? (According To Reviews)
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When it comes to outdoor equipment, two of the most respected and relied-upon brands are Stihl and Husqvarna. Both homeowners and professionals use premium-grade machines sold by both companies, which include blowers, mowers, and trimmers. The general consensus is that you'll likely be adding a solid piece of equipment to your tool collection if you opt for either manufacturer, but naturally, the question of which brand is better is frequently raised.
It doesn't matter which tool. Just as people debate whether Stihl or Husqvarna makes the better weed eater, the various chainsaws sold by each brand are often weighed against each other. Objective differences between the two are easier to compare, such as the catalog of chainsaws each company offers. Both Husqvarna and Stihl make gas-powered and battery-powered options, though only Stihl still sells corded electric ones. The largest-sized chainsaws made by the two companies are 36-inch models, though only Stihl makes smaller, 10-inch options.
Both Husqvarna and Stihl divide their chainsaws into professional and residential/homeowner tiers to make it easier to find a model that best suits your needs. The cheapest chainsaw available from each brand costs $219.99, but Husqvarna is the more affordable brand overall. It offers a larger number of lower-priced chainsaws, and its most expensive model, 3120 XP, costs $2,000. For comparison, the Stihl MS 881, which is its priciest chainsaw, costs $2,730. For a better idea of the more subjective differences between the two chainsaw brands, though, a closer look at both professional and user reviews of Husqvarna and Stihl is needed.
How do professional reviews of Stihl and Husqvarna chainsaws compare?
Both Stihl and Husqvarna earn numerous positive reviews in general, but it seems that Stihl has a very slight edge when looking more closely at what professionals who've used the tools have to say. The top picks for professional chainsaws from Pro Tool Reviews include both brands, with Husqvarna earning "best battery-powered" from the publication for its Husqvarna 540i XP. Stihl's spot on the list is more impressive, though — its MS 500i is named as "best overall."
The nonprofit organization Consumer Reports, which combines expert testing with owner sentiment to score products like chainsaws, also gives favorable marks to both companies. Just as with Pro Tool Reviews, Stihl can claim to be better than Husqvarna as its best-scoring chainsaw has a slightly higher overall rating than Husqvarna's best. However, Stihl also has the worst-scoring chainsaw of the two brands and by a significant margin, while the lowest-scoring Husqvarna chainsaw has a relatively decent score.
Plus, Husqvarna is included on CR's list of best chainsaws of 2026, whereas Stihl is completely absent. There are different Husqvarna chainsaws that are best for different types of users, so for those in the market for one, the Husqvarna 450 Rancher is named as CR's experts' best large gas chainsaw model. Both brands do make Bob Vila's 2026 list of the best electric chainsaws, though. Again, Husqvarna gets props for one of its large models, the 350i 18-inch chainsaw. Stihl earns "best mid-size" from the publication for its MSA 60 C-B.
User reviews suggest one brand is better for professional use
User reviews can sometimes be more insightful than professional reviews because they can be written after months or years of use, while some reviewers only have limited hands-on time with products before publishing their feedback. You can find lots of user reviews for Husqvarna chainsaws on its website. Owner reviews can also be found on retail websites. Stihl isn't sold at Home Depot or Lowe's either, but you can buy Stihl chainsaws at other retailers, including Ace Hardware, and find customer feedback there.
On Husqvarna's website, most of its chainsaws have strong average customer scores, with several models earning a 4.5 out of 5 or higher. For example, the 550 XP Mark II has a 4.6, with multiple users praising its lightweight construction that doesn't come at the expense of power. User reviews for Stihl chainsaws are similarly positive. Ace customers praise the MS 172 C-E for its simple starting mechanism and durability, among other attributes. Both brands have a few duds, like the Husqvarna T540 XP Mark III and the Stihl MS 391, but these are exceptions.
Neither brand really sticks out from the other when combing through user feedback on Reddit, either. Both brands are well-liked, though Stihl seems to have the slightest of edges — especially when it comes to professional applications. If any conclusion is to be made from both expert and user reviews, which brand is better depends on what type of chainsaw you're looking for. Preferences for size, as well as use case, may ultimately decide whether Husqvarna or Stihl is best for you.
How these chainsaw brands were evaluated
The reviews used to determine which brand makes the better chainsaw come from both experts and everyday owners who've had hands-on experience with one or both of the manufacturers. Expert reviews were sourced from reputable publications known for testing and reviewing hardware, including Bob Vila and Pro Tool Reviews. Consumer Reports, the nonprofit organization that combines extensive lab testing and customer survey data to review the quality of all kinds of products, including chainsaws from many different brands, was also used to research this comparison.
Owner reviews and aggregate user ratings were sourced from Husqvarna's website, as well as Ace Hardware, where Stihl chainsaws are easily accessible. Additional user feedback factored into the comparison comes from online discussions through forums like Reddit. Along with opinions based on firsthand experience, additional insight is gained from the back-and-forth debates of chainsaw users, including professional or otherwise.
Factors considered in the comparison of both chainsaw brands include the range of models each provides, including size, price, and power type. Other factors taken into account were power, performance, build quality, durability, battery and gas capacity, ease of use, control, and maneuverability.