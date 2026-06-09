Husqvarna Vs Stihl Chainsaw: Which Brand Is Better? (According To Reviews)

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When it comes to outdoor equipment, two of the most respected and relied-upon brands are Stihl and Husqvarna. Both homeowners and professionals use premium-grade machines sold by both companies, which include blowers, mowers, and trimmers. The general consensus is that you'll likely be adding a solid piece of equipment to your tool collection if you opt for either manufacturer, but naturally, the question of which brand is better is frequently raised.

It doesn't matter which tool. Just as people debate whether Stihl or Husqvarna makes the better weed eater, the various chainsaws sold by each brand are often weighed against each other. Objective differences between the two are easier to compare, such as the catalog of chainsaws each company offers. Both Husqvarna and Stihl make gas-powered and battery-powered options, though only Stihl still sells corded electric ones. The largest-sized chainsaws made by the two companies are 36-inch models, though only Stihl makes smaller, 10-inch options.

Both Husqvarna and Stihl divide their chainsaws into professional and residential/homeowner tiers to make it easier to find a model that best suits your needs. The cheapest chainsaw available from each brand costs $219.99, but Husqvarna is the more affordable brand overall. It offers a larger number of lower-priced chainsaws, and its most expensive model, 3120 XP, costs $2,000. For comparison, the Stihl MS 881, which is its priciest chainsaw, costs $2,730. For a better idea of the more subjective differences between the two chainsaw brands, though, a closer look at both professional and user reviews of Husqvarna and Stihl is needed.