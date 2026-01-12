Neither Lowe's Nor Home Depot: Here's Where You Can Buy A Stihl Chainsaw

Though you may not use one on a daily or even weekly basis, a chainsaw is one of those tools that every homeowner is happy to have around when they need it. After all, not having one could leave you shelling out serious cash to a tree man or handyman in the almost inevitable event that you've got a large branch or two down on your property. But as handy as they are, buying a chainsaw can be a legitimately intimidating task, as virtually every major power tool manufacturer carries at least one in its product line, and most carry several.

But if you're looking for a brand that has consistently separated itself from the wood-cutting competition, Stihl is a name that regularly ranks at or near the top of any list ranking the market's best chainsaw makers. That reputation is well earned, as the brand has continued to develop and manufacture durable and innovative cutters for the 5-decades-plus since Andreas Stihl founded his namesake company in Germany. Though Stihl is widely recognized as one of the best in the game, its chainsaws aren't exactly easy to come by in retail environments. In fact, Ace Hardware is one of the few major retailers that sell Stihl chainsaws and accessories.

Retail scarcity aside, you can also purchase Stihl gear through online retailers like Acme Tools and a range of independently owned outlets. And if you prefer to shop local, Stihl does feature a Find a Dealer function on its website.