Neither Lowe's Nor Home Depot: Here's Where You Can Buy A Stihl Chainsaw
Though you may not use one on a daily or even weekly basis, a chainsaw is one of those tools that every homeowner is happy to have around when they need it. After all, not having one could leave you shelling out serious cash to a tree man or handyman in the almost inevitable event that you've got a large branch or two down on your property. But as handy as they are, buying a chainsaw can be a legitimately intimidating task, as virtually every major power tool manufacturer carries at least one in its product line, and most carry several.
But if you're looking for a brand that has consistently separated itself from the wood-cutting competition, Stihl is a name that regularly ranks at or near the top of any list ranking the market's best chainsaw makers. That reputation is well earned, as the brand has continued to develop and manufacture durable and innovative cutters for the 5-decades-plus since Andreas Stihl founded his namesake company in Germany. Though Stihl is widely recognized as one of the best in the game, its chainsaws aren't exactly easy to come by in retail environments. In fact, Ace Hardware is one of the few major retailers that sell Stihl chainsaws and accessories.
Retail scarcity aside, you can also purchase Stihl gear through online retailers like Acme Tools and a range of independently owned outlets. And if you prefer to shop local, Stihl does feature a Find a Dealer function on its website.
Here's what a Stihl chainsaw might cost you
Just for the sake of clarity, we should note that Stihl does not currently sell any of its chainsaws through that website. So, if you are interested in purchasing a cutter with the Stihl logo emblazoned on the side, you will need to seek out a licensed retailer to do so. While you're checking out the options, you're likely to notice one recurring theme, in that Stihl chainsaws aren't exactly cheap. While there is, perhaps, or two worth exploring instead, paying a little extra for Stihl quality may provide some welcome peace of mind to those in the market.
In any case, Stihl does actually make a few budget-friendly models, with the MS 162, MS 172 C-E and MS 182 priced at $219.99, $249.99 and $269.99, respectively. As is the case with most of the chainsaws bearing the Stihl brand and orange-on-white livery, those models are all powered by gasoline. If you'd prefer a plug-in or battery-powered model, the price is gonna be a little higher. At present, Stihl makes just two corded chainsaws, with the MSE 170 C-B and MSE 210 C-B priced at $549.99 a piece. Meanwhile, the 12 battery-powered models range in price from $349.99 to $859.99.
Circling back to Stihl's gas-powered chainsaws, even as the prices start at just over $200 or so, a legit professional-grade cutter like the MS 881 R Magnum could set you back a cool $2,729.99. As for the dozens of chainsaws in between, Stihl has a make or model to suit virtually every cutting need.