4 Stihl Chainsaws That Are Perfect For DIYers
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DIY jobs can include a ton of small, non-professional tasks that beginners can carry out in the comfort of their home, such as pruning tree branches, clearing overgrown fence lines, and cutting wood for heating. You wouldn't want to spend a ton purchasing professional-grade chainsaws just for these tasks. If you are reading this article, you probably have your mind set on getting a chainsaw from the popular tool brand Stihl. The brand offers different chainsaws for different types of users, and as you'll see in a moment, that includes some great DIYer chainsaws.
The lightweight design, comfortable handling, easy maneuverability, and comparatively low price make them more suited for DIYers. However, since there are many factors to consider when choosing the right chainsaw for your needs (bar size, power source, and extra features), our selection includes four different products. Hopefully you'll find one that works for you.
MSA 200 C-B battery chainsaw
Priced at $409.99 on the official Stihl website, the MSA 200 C-B is a powerful battery-powered Stihl chainsaw that the company says is ideal for thick tree branches and lightweight logs. It uses a brushless motor that produces a low-noise operation so you can use it for your DIY projects without disturbing the neighbors, as mentioned by Popular Mechanics in its review of the chainsaw model. With this chainsaw, you won't have to deal with a power cord for the tool to work; just attach a compatible battery, press the trigger, and enjoy a zero-exhaust-emission performance.
In addition, the Quick Chain Adjuster feature lets you adjust the chain's tension without requiring additional tools, while the Ematic Lubrication System keeps the chain well-lubricated and minimizes bar oil consumption. The lightweight design (only eight pounds) makes it suited for DIYers by increasing portability and maneuverability, to aid cutting in different angles and positions. The IPX4 rating keeps it protected against splashes of water for stress-free outdoor working.
MS 212 gasoline chainsaw
The MS 212 gasoline chainsaw is a 38.6 cc petrol-powered chainsaw that is great for small-scale maintenance tasks, cutting firewood and thinning tree branches, and trimming thick branches in your backyard to give them a neat shape. It comes built with Stihl anti-vibration technology to reduce fatigue and make working long hours more comfortable. The brand claims to provide an air filter with a long service life, so you can use the saw on multiple projects before having to clean the air filter.
In addition, you can use the saw in snow or freezing weather, thanks to the integration of special polyamide filters that prevent the snow from blocking the air channels. A single-lever control allows for one-handed adjustment, while the adjustable carburetor lets you tackle jobs in different conditions.
Other than these, the chainsaw is pretty easy to restart thanks to Stihl's "Easy2Start" system — the combi lever has only one start position, so it automatically returns to the operating position once turned off. All you have to do is pull the starter rope, without having to adjust all the settings again. You can buy the MS 212 for $409.99 from the Stihl website.
MSE 170 C-B electric chainsaw
The MSE 170 C-B is an electric chainsaw that's ideal for everyday cutting and has a lightweight design with an ergonomic grip to increase comfort. It comes with overload protection, which keeps the tool safe against overheating, while the QuickStop Plus feature stops the chain within one second from the release of the rear handle for added user safety.
The chain tensioning process is simple and requires no extra tools — just turn the adjusting wheel to release or increase tension. For quick access to the oil and fuel tanks, this chainsaw has a bayonet closure so you can access it without requiring additional tools, consequently leading to quick refuels. However, remember that this is a corded model, so you would need to have access to an electrical outlet nearby. The MSE 170 C-B is not currently sold on Stihl's U.S. website, but it can be usually found for $450.
MS 162 gasoline chainsaw
When looking for a chainsaw for simple DIY jobs, the MS 162 is another tool to keep in mind. The lightweight build allows easy portability and maneuverability, plus the high-tech polymer body keeps corrosion at bay and is resistant to impacts.
The brand's IntelliCarb Compensating Carburetor balances the air-to-fuel ratio in the chainsaw when the air filters have become dirty or clogged. When a filter is blocked, the airflow to the engine reduces: the IntelliCarb adjusts how much fuel is supplied to the engine to maintaining a consistent RPM. The chain also uses Stihl's Oilomatic tech, and is designed with special grooves that help keep the areas most vulnerable to wear well-lubricated.
It also features a screen that helps minimize the emission of sparks. This is important because, during DIY tasks, you might not always be working with professional safety gear.