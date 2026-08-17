Does Harbor Freight Sell Individual Wrenches?

While you can only get wrenches from Harbor Freight in sets if you're shopping online or on the floor, Harbor Freight does offer replacement parts for all wrenches sold under its in-house ICON Series tool brand, including combination wrenches, ratcheting wrenches, hex wrenches, and open-end wrenches. Since the only "parts" that you could replace in these products are the wrenches themselves, you can use this service to get the individual wrenches you want for a flat price.

You can purchase replacement parts by visiting the Harbor Freight website, selecting the Hand Tools category, and specifically selecting Wrenches. From there, pick the kind of wrench you want, the set it would normally belong to and its item number, and you can add individual wrenches to your shopping cart for purchase. So long as the wrenches are in stock, you can purchase them at checkout just as you normally would.

The only catch to this process is that it only works through the Harbor Freight website; you can't purchase any kind of replacement parts, wrenches or otherwise, directly in a Harbor Freight storefront. On the bright side, you don't need to provide proof that you own a particular wrench set to purchase replacement parts, so it's an easy way to just get some quality ICON tools instead of shelling out for full sets. This trick is also great for buying individual ICON socket wrenches and parts, so you may as well take advantage of it.