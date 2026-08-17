Are Manual Transmission Cars More Eco-Friendly Than Automatics?

One example of an automatic offering better mileage without a CVT or more gears is the Subaru BRZ, whose plain automatic offers 25 mpg versus the 22 mpg of its manual variant despite both having an equal six gears. So whatever is going on there, counting gears alone doesn't explain it. Regardless, it's clear automatics are more eco-friendly than manuals going by mpg alone.

The reason why cars like the BRZ are able to offer more mileage is that there are several other optimizations that come with automatics, which is actually quite impressive considering automatics are fundamentally less efficient, or are at least supposed to be. Since manuals are simpler, they need fewer parts. In fact, a National Academies committee that reviewed fuel economy technology for federal regulators found a manual loses roughly 4% of an engine's output on the way to the wheels, against about 13% for a conventional automatic.

And yet, an automatic still manages to pull ahead — mostly because it makes better decisions. That same committee describes the small computer inside an automatic working continuously through every gear it could be in, then picking whichever one puts the engine nearest its efficient zone for the power being asked of it. At the same time, that computer got a better hardware setup to work with, too. As automatics gained gears, their top gears got taller, meaning the engine turned over slower at any given road speed, and slower turning burns less fuel.