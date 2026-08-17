Are There Any Cars That Are Still Made With A Body-On Frame?

The difference between unibody and body-on-frame construction is one of those fundamental dividing points in vehicle engineering and design. For modern SUV buyers, as well as some pickup truck buyers, the decision between these two designs makes a huge difference in what type of vehicle you're getting. What about when it comes to normal passenger cars, though?

If you're shopping for sedans, hatchbacks, coupes, or wagons, the unibody vs body-on-frame decision is a moot one. The last body-on-frame passenger car sold in America was the Ford Crown Victoria, which left production way back in 2011. And even back then, the body-on-frame passenger car was already seen as a relic from an earlier era, with the Crown Vic's Ford Panther platform keeping body-on-frame design going long after other car companies had abandoned it.

To find a time when body-on-frame passenger cars were common in American showrooms, you would have to go back to the 1970s, when models like the best-selling Oldsmobile Cutlass and Chevrolet Impala still used body-on-frame architecture. However, even at the time, unibody designs were already being used on many popular models, including the original the Ford Mustang of the '60s. By the late 1980s and '90s, body-on-frame construction would be limited to select full-size sedans, wagons, and luxury cars before being phased out completely.