Want To Fly In A Real Fighter Jet? Here's Where You Can Do It

Ever since the closing days of WWII, when the Luftwaffe fielded the Messerschmitt Me 262, fighter jets have been among the most important aircraft in any military operation. Fighter jets have significantly evolved since that conflict, and as of writing, the 5th generation of fighter jets is getting ready to make way for the 6th with the eventual introduction of the F-47.

Flying a fighter jet is one of the most exclusive clubs in the world, as people not only need to join the military, but they must compete for slots in one of the most desired and competitive military jobs in the world. For anyone who cannot join or has no interest in doing so, it is possible to own and operate a fighter jet. When old military aircraft wind up in civilian hands, they're called Warbirds, so that's certainly an option. It's also incredibly expensive, as many fighter jets cost millions, and that's just the price tag for purchase.

You then have to maintain and operate them, which is costly, as fighter jets consume fuel at incredible rates. Fortunately, there's another option, as it's entirely possible to fly or fly in a fighter jet you don't have to first purchase. Granted, this type of excursion isn't the cheapest one you'll ever do, and in some cases, you need to be a licensed pilot since nobody is handing over a fighter jet to someone with no flying experience. Still, if you have the means and desire to do so, you can fly a fighter jet.