Want To Fly In A Real Fighter Jet? Here's Where You Can Do It
Ever since the closing days of WWII, when the Luftwaffe fielded the Messerschmitt Me 262, fighter jets have been among the most important aircraft in any military operation. Fighter jets have significantly evolved since that conflict, and as of writing, the 5th generation of fighter jets is getting ready to make way for the 6th with the eventual introduction of the F-47.
Flying a fighter jet is one of the most exclusive clubs in the world, as people not only need to join the military, but they must compete for slots in one of the most desired and competitive military jobs in the world. For anyone who cannot join or has no interest in doing so, it is possible to own and operate a fighter jet. When old military aircraft wind up in civilian hands, they're called Warbirds, so that's certainly an option. It's also incredibly expensive, as many fighter jets cost millions, and that's just the price tag for purchase.
You then have to maintain and operate them, which is costly, as fighter jets consume fuel at incredible rates. Fortunately, there's another option, as it's entirely possible to fly or fly in a fighter jet you don't have to first purchase. Granted, this type of excursion isn't the cheapest one you'll ever do, and in some cases, you need to be a licensed pilot since nobody is handing over a fighter jet to someone with no flying experience. Still, if you have the means and desire to do so, you can fly a fighter jet.
Fly a real fighter jet
Stepping into the cockpit of a fighter jet with permission to take it into the sky is a dream come true for many pilots, and there are numerous options available. Fly Fighter Jet is a company with multiple locations in North America and abroad, including the United States in California, Texas, and Florida. The company has international locations in Ontario, Canada; Augsburg, Germany; Reggio Emilia and Torino, Italy; Hradec Králové and Brno, Czechia; Sion, Switzerland; and Kemble, United Kingdom. Needless to say, there are numerous options, and each location has different aircraft to choose from.
These include the L-39 Albatros, MiG-21 Fishbed, F-104 Starfighter, T-33 Shooting Star (pictured), MiG-15, Aermacchi MB-326, Siai-Marchetti S.211, and the De Havilland Vampire. Fly Fighter Jet is the largest company offering pilots the rare opportunity to jump into the cockpit of its many aforementioned jets, but it's not the only one. Other companies offer similar services in and outside of the U.S., including experiences that offer several days of training and specialized routes to take in the sights.
Those packages are all fantastic opportunities, but you need to already be a pilot to operate the stick on an expensive fighter jet or trainer aircraft. If you want to fly inside a fighter jet with a licensed, often retired military pilot, Jettly has several options, including the MiG-29 Fulcrum, the L-39 Albatros, and the F-16 Fighting Falcon, which is one of the best fighter jets of all time. There are plenty of options available to civilians, but be warned: it's not cheap, with packages ranging from a few thousand to tens of thousands of dollars.