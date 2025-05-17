Why Is Russia's MiG-21 Fighter Jet Called Fishbed?

In the history of aerial combat, the MiG-21 commands an illustrious history that falls in the same legacy pages as the ubiquitous AK-47 rifles. Introduced back in 1955, the MiG-21 was known for its high maneuverability, low operational costs, and suitability for short ground-controlled interception (GCI) missions. The company behind the 60-year-old MiG-21 has produced over a dozen iterations of it as warfare technology has evolved, but what remained an enigma was a rather random name assigned to the fighter jet.

By NATO's lexicon, the MiG-21 was assigned "Fishbed" as its generic name. One might assume there would be some cool historical incident or cheeky reason behind giving such an odd name to a supersonic jet with such a fearsome aerial record. Well, there's no such backstory behind the moniker. It was picked randomly. What really matters here is the first letter of the name. F, which stands for the "fighter jet" classification.

As Mikoyan-Gurevich, the company behind the fighter jet and what MiG stands for, developed more variants, NATO assigned more derivative names, such as MiG-21 Fishbed-A, MiG-21 Fishbed-B, MiG-21F Fishbed-C. A slight branching out happened within the past few decades when newer iterations were developed and went by names such as MiG-21 Lancer and Bison, among others. The Fishbed alias, however, has become synonymous with the MiG-21's legacy. Behind the random naming, however, is a tactical reason rooted deeply in warfare procedures.

