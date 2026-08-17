Not Black, Not Red: This Is Considered The Best Motorcycle Helmet Color For Visibility
A proper motorcycle helmet can literally save your life. However, not all helmets are created equal. It's wise to evaluate several factors when choosing a helmet to ensure you're spending money on one that will do its job properly. Although you might think that cosmetic details like a helmet's color aren't very important from a safety perspective, keep in mind that color can affect visibility. Research shows that choosing a white or otherwise bright-colored helmet can significantly reduce a motorcyclist's risk of sustaining crash-related injuries.
Consider the results of a study published in The BMJ. New Zealand researchers analyzed relevant data and statistics to determine the role various factors play in motorcyclist crash injury risk. They determined that motorcyclists who wore white helmets rather than black ones were 24% less likely to sustain injuries resulting from motorcycle collisions. Similarly, motorcyclists who generally reported wearing light-colored helmets were found to be 19% less likely to sustain crash-related injuries than those who reported wearing dark helmets.
These findings align with the recommendations of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The NHTSA recommends that motorcyclists wear white or bright helmets to reduce their crash risk.
Are white motorcycle helmets always the best choice for visibility?
Research appears to indicate that white is the best choice of helmet color to boost motorcyclist visibility in most situations. Still, you might wonder whether other stereotypically noticeable colors might also be valid options.
To some extent, they may be, but it heavily depends on the specific color. For instance, because red is generally thought of to be an attention-grabbing color, you might assume it can help with motorcyclist visibility on the road. However, dark reds can be difficult to see in low-light conditions, meaning red isn't, by default, an ideal color for a helmet.
The study referenced earlier did technically find that red, yellow, and orange helmets were associated with a reduced crash-injury risk when compared to black helmets. Nevertheless, the researchers state the results associated with these colors failed to "achieve standard levels of statistical significance." In other words, while researchers did confirm that brighter is essentially better, across most driving conditions, white is best.
That's not to say there are never exceptions. While riding in particularly snowy conditions isn't advisable, if the landscape around the road is covered in fresh blankets of snow, white clothing can blend into the scenery. If your helmet is white, you might want the rest of your apparel to be another bright color to help you stay noticeable in the snow. In general, it's wise to dress for the elements, especially at night, when temperatures can drop.
Additional tips to boost visibility on a motorcycle
Choosing the right helmet color is by no means the only way a motorcyclist can stand out on the road. Per the BMJ study, other ways to stay visible and minimize crash injury risk include using your headlights both at night and during the day and wearing reflective or fluorescent clothing. In fact, voluntarily choosing to use headlights during the day was associated with an even greater decrease in crash injury risk than wearing a white helmet was.
Just remember that visibility is only one factor affecting your safety on a motorcycle. The vehicle you're riding is another factor. If you're in the market for a new motorcycle, familiarize yourself with the steps of evaluating a new motorcycle from a safety perspective. By choosing the right gear, applying basic safety tips, and obeying the law, you can make easy choices that can substantially reduce your chances of getting injured in a motorcycle crash.