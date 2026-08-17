Not Black, Not Red: This Is Considered The Best Motorcycle Helmet Color For Visibility

Research appears to indicate that white is the best choice of helmet color to boost motorcyclist visibility in most situations. Still, you might wonder whether other stereotypically noticeable colors might also be valid options.

To some extent, they may be, but it heavily depends on the specific color. For instance, because red is generally thought of to be an attention-grabbing color, you might assume it can help with motorcyclist visibility on the road. However, dark reds can be difficult to see in low-light conditions, meaning red isn't, by default, an ideal color for a helmet.

The study referenced earlier did technically find that red, yellow, and orange helmets were associated with a reduced crash-injury risk when compared to black helmets. Nevertheless, the researchers state the results associated with these colors failed to "achieve standard levels of statistical significance." In other words, while researchers did confirm that brighter is essentially better, across most driving conditions, white is best.

That's not to say there are never exceptions. While riding in particularly snowy conditions isn't advisable, if the landscape around the road is covered in fresh blankets of snow, white clothing can blend into the scenery. If your helmet is white, you might want the rest of your apparel to be another bright color to help you stay noticeable in the snow. In general, it's wise to dress for the elements, especially at night, when temperatures can drop.