Why Do So Many Car Brands Have 2.0L Four-Cylinder Engines?

Following the 1970s oil crises, the car industry's priorities shifted to efficiency and have never gone back to the good, old 10 mpg days. Engine sizes shrank and have stayed that way, which comes as a surprise considering cars themselves have grown larger over the past three decades in a well-documented phenomenon known as "carspreading."

However, today's engines seem to have settled at a sweet spot: 2.0-liter with four cylinders. In fact, if you count them up, you'll find over 50 models on sale in the U.S. running a turbocharged 2.0-liter four right now, from Hyundai to Land Rover. There's a good reason why this is a thing.

Two liters works out to roughly 2,000 cubic centimeters. Split that four ways, and you land at about 500cc of air and fuel inside each cylinder. That 500cc figure works out as the optimal point since it's the size that squeezes the most work out of each drop of fuel without giving up power. How these cylinders are shaped also plays a major role because they determine bore and stroke, which shape an engine's power.

Bore is how wide the cylinder is, and stroke is how far the piston slides up and down. Most 500cc cylinders are narrow and tall rather than wide and shallow, which allows for greater efficiency. But why four of them specifically? That's because it's generally agreed upon that 2.0 liters is about the smallest gasoline engine that can push a family sedan without straining too hard.