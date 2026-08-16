Why Do Some Speed Limit Signs Have A Black Background?

Virtually anyone with experience as a driver or passenger of an automotive vehicle in the U.S. is familiar with the difference between speed limit signs with white backgrounds and those with yellow backgrounds. A traditional speed limit sign with a white background defines the maximum speed at which a motorist can travel without breaking the law, while one with a yellow background is more of an advisory sign. For example, such a sign might indicate it's wise to reduce your speed when approaching a tight curve in the road. However, even a driver who thoroughly understands the differences between these two common types of speed limit signs might be surprised to see one with a black background. Although somewhat rare, speed limit signs with black backgrounds are useful when the speed limit varies depending on whether a motorist is traveling in dark conditions at night or in bright, daylight conditions.

The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) is a Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) publication offering guidance on the design of traffic signs. Its purpose is to ensure traffic signs and signals across the nation conform to consistent design standards. Per the MUTCD, when the night speed limit on a road differs from the daytime speed limit, a night speed limit sign should be installed with or below the traditional one. It should have a black background with white lettering and the word "night" above the numerals.