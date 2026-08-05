Speed Limit Signs Vs. Advisory Speed Signs: What's The Difference?

When you drive down any street, one of the most important things you need to keep in mind is how fast you're going, as a fast, reckless driver can cause tremendous harm to others and themself. You also need to abide by the law, and thankfully, you can keep track of how fast you should be going by observing the speed limit signs that pop up along the street. These are white, rectangular signs that boldly say the words "Speed Limit" with a large numerical value underneath it to indicate the maximum speed you can drive in miles per hour. You may also see these signs posted within a yellow diamond with an arrow pointing forward, indicating a speed limit change ahead.

These are not the only speed indicators you see on the street though. Sometimes, you will come in contact with a yellow road sign with an mph number on it. These can be square in shape, or they can be diamonds that also feature arrows or other symbols on them. These types of signs are called speed advisory signs. Rather than telling you the maximum speed you can drive on a particular road, these signs are there to give you a recommended speed for a particular stretch of road.

They will always be lower number values than the white speed limit signs around them, because driving slower on a trickier path is always the safer option. You may drive faster than the number on a speed advisory sign, but you're putting your own safety at risk. In terms of the law, there are also important distinctions made between speed limit and speed advisory signs.