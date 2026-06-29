Why Do Some Road Signs Show A Speed Limit With An Arrow On Top?

Every single sign you see while you're driving is vital, even if some are quite confusing. Not only is it against the law if you don't follow many of these signs, but they're also there to make the driving experience on the road safer, both for you and for everyone else on it. One of the most important of these signs indicates the speed limit. While the white, rectangular speed limit sign is the most common, there are other speed limit markers you need to pay attention to.

One of those is a yellow diamond warning sign. Within that diamond is the standard speed limit sign, but it's accompanied by an arrow pointing forward above it. This sign is indicating to drivers that the speed limit is going to decrease ahead, and you can then prepare to slow down your vehicle as you approach that next sign.

These signs will always be warning of an upcoming speed limit decrease. With this added warning, you don't have to immediately brake hard (and unsafely) to meet the new lower limit, which will also spare some wear and tear. This also gives you the opportunity to make sure you're slowed down enough when you reach the new speed limit zone, as it's pretty common for police to use these speed limit decreasing spots for speed traps. Sometimes, you will see the same yellow diamond sign with just the words that there's an X MPH Speed Zone Ahead, which is just a different version of this arrowed road sign.