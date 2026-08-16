Can You Remove The Tag From Your Roku Remote? Here's Why It's There

Roku remotes are easily identifiable by the purple tags sticking out of the bottom. The reason is that none of the other major streaming device brands have something similar on their remotes. If you own a Roku device, at some point you may have wondered what the tag does and whether you can remove it without affecting the remote's functionality. The answer is yes.

The Roku remote does not need the tag to work. On some newer remotes, the tag is attached to the battery compartment cover. It isn't tied to or part of any core components like the antennas, batteries, or buttons. Simply put, the tag is just a label, just like the ones you see on clothing, and removing it won't affect your remote. If you want to remove it, the process is simple.

As surprising as it may sound, some Roku users have reported that their dogs chewed the tag off, solving the problem for them. Some users have also used blades or scissors to cut the tag off on newer Roku remotes. It may not be as clean, but if the tag bothers you, that is probably the easiest way to get rid of it. If you do so, be careful so you don't scratch or damage the remote's surface. That said, we don't recommend removing the tag because there are several practical reasons you might want to keep it around.