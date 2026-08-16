Can You Remove The Tag From Your Roku Remote? Here's Why It's There
Roku remotes are easily identifiable by the purple tags sticking out of the bottom. The reason is that none of the other major streaming device brands have something similar on their remotes. If you own a Roku device, at some point you may have wondered what the tag does and whether you can remove it without affecting the remote's functionality. The answer is yes.
The Roku remote does not need the tag to work. On some newer remotes, the tag is attached to the battery compartment cover. It isn't tied to or part of any core components like the antennas, batteries, or buttons. Simply put, the tag is just a label, just like the ones you see on clothing, and removing it won't affect your remote. If you want to remove it, the process is simple.
As surprising as it may sound, some Roku users have reported that their dogs chewed the tag off, solving the problem for them. Some users have also used blades or scissors to cut the tag off on newer Roku remotes. It may not be as clean, but if the tag bothers you, that is probably the easiest way to get rid of it. If you do so, be careful so you don't scratch or damage the remote's surface. That said, we don't recommend removing the tag because there are several practical reasons you might want to keep it around.
It's simply a label, nothing more
During its trademark application for the design, Roku explained in a June 2015 response to the United States Patent and Trademark Office that the tag was merely a fabric label. It said, "The purpose or function of the purple fabric tag is to be a label for the goods, just as a fabric tag is used as a label for articles of clothing."
The company went on to add that the tag offers no functional advantage and serves as a distinctive indicator, writing, "They merely serve as an inherently distinctive indicator of origin given the uniqueness of having a fabric tag appended to the housing of consumer electronic goods." You will also find an identical tag on other Roku devices, like the Roku Ultra streaming box.
That clears up a lot about the role of the tag on Roku remotes and whether removing it is safe. More importantly, the frustration surrounding these tags isn't new. We found a Reddit post from 10 years ago about a user removing the tag from their Roku remote. But as it turns out, there are others who believe the tag has practical advantages.
Practical benefits of the tag on Roku remotes
One of the most practical and obvious benefits of the tag is that it makes your remote easy to identify. For instance, if you have several remotes, with one controlling the TV, another for the soundbar, and, of course, your Roku remote, that purple tag with the Roku logo will make it stand out from the others. On some newer battery-powered models, the tag can also make the battery panel easier to remove, since it's attached directly to it. You just have to pull lightly on the tag, and the panel comes off.
Some users also claim the tag helps them find out which way the remote is facing. Since the tag is attached to the bottom end of the remote, just feeling it will tell you the remote's orientation in a dark room, without turning on the lights. Another practical use for the tag is to attach a ribbon or lanyard to it. This makes sense if you frequently lose the Roku remote behind couch cushions. With a ribbon tied to it, the remote becomes easier to find.
All that said, it's important to highlight that these are not the intended uses for the tag on Roku remotes. As stated earlier, it's a fabric label used for branding and is not tied to any critical functionality. If you don't plan to remove the tag, it's smart to use it to your advantage. Either way, your remote will work fine.