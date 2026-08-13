10 Of The Best Robotic Pool Cleaners You Can Buy In 2026
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Automatic robot pool cleaners are some of the coolest robotic gadgets to have in hand if you are a swimming pool owner. Unlike pool vacuum cleaners, the robotic cleaners basically take care of the entire cleaning of your pool, including scrubbing the floors, removing algae from the waterlines, and clearing leaves and debris floating on the water's surface on its own. This saves time and effort compared to a manual cleaning. Other than floor scrubbers, the other type of pool robot is a skimmer, which works day and night to keep the surface clean and prevent debris from sinking to the bottom.
Most top-of-the-line cleaning robots have a few things in common: The cleaning time is about two to four hours, and they usually come with an app. They're also generally more expensive than regular robots, and despite owning them, there is still some pool maintenance left for you to do. There's only so much technology can do without human intervention: A robot might miss very fine particles like sand sinking to the bottom of the pool floor, or some fine debris on the surface, for which a manual cleaning may be needed.
Beatbot Sora 70
The Beatbot Sora 70 is integrated with a large 10,000 mAh battery that allows it to cover 3,200 square feet in a single charge. The robot can clean all the areas of the pool, be it the water surface, the floor, or the walls, and can also reach shallow-water zones with a depth of as little as eight inches. It utilizes two frontal water jet system to more easily capture the debris through the suction inlet. The suction power stands at 6,800 gallons per hour (GPH) to clean up large debris without clogging.
Additionally, you can choose between five cleaning modes from the Beatbot app, where you can also monitor the cleaning process or customize it per your pool's needs. One thing PCWorld noticed in its testing of the product is that you can only change modes when the robot is on land or on the water surface; The settings cannot be modified once the robot is underwater. The robot can operate within a temperature range of -4 degrees Fahrenheit and 158 degrees Fahrenheit for all-year use.
Reviewed compared the model to the manufacturer's flagship, the Beatbot AquaSense Ultra 2, and found the Sora 70 to offer most of the same features while being much smaller and cheaper, making it a better pick for pools smaller than 3,200 square feet. You can buy it on Amazon for $1,500, but it is often found on discount. At time of writing, it's on sale for $1,099.
Dolphin Premier
The Dolphin Premier is made for all-round cleaning, with features like a timer, a smart navigation system, and the ability to switch between regular filters, extra-thin filters, and a large bag for leaves and large debris.
During its tests, The Pool Nerd appreciated how easily the Dolphin cleaned even the dirties of pools, outperforming other robot cleaners tested by the publication. It also appreciated how it can scrub the tiles near the waterline, where a lot of dirt and grime accumulates. With a suction power of 4,500 GPH and an anti-tangle 360-degree swivel, it can catch all kinds of dirt and debris without clogging.
In another review, Robotic Reviews highlighted the robot's exceptional wall-climbing capabilities, which are improved by its rubber tracks. The Dolphin is relatively fast, as a full cleanup of a messy pool took about two hours. Plus, it has a red light indicator to tell you when the debris bag needs cleaning. The Dolphin Premier robot has a full price of $2,500, but is priced at $1,950 at time of writing. According to users and reviews, it is often offered at a discount.
Aiper Scuba V3
The Aiper Scuba V3 (available for $1,400 but often discounted to less than $1,000) navigates the pool with a front-facing camera loaded with AI abilities. The brand claims that this camera can detect over 20 types of debris and move to capture them. Activating the "24/7 Cognitive AI Navium Mode" from the robot's app will make the robot more autonomous, enabling it to decide the cleaning schedules and pathways based on your pool size, weather, and cleaning history, for truly hands-free maintenance.
It tops the list of the best robotic pool cleaners tested by CNET, beating the Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Wi-Fi and the Aiper Scuba S1. According to CNET, it cleaned a 14,000-gallon pool in less than two hours while picking up more leaves, small pebbles, and debris than almost every other models in the test. That'll be the result of the machine's 180-micron debris filter and its additional three-micron layer.
The Aiper Scuba V3 has four cleaning modes, and the robot automatically resurfaces on the waterline after every cleaning spree for easy retrieval (just make sure to grab it within 10 minutes of the push notification.) Also, the gadget has an onboard system check that notifies you of any anomaly or fault found in the machine, so you can take corrective measures. In a review by Wired, the publication found that the robot fully cleaned the pool off organic debris within 190 minutes, while with synthetic debris the success rate stood at about 96%.
Polaris Freedom Plus
Priced at $1,399 on Amazon, the Polaris Freedom Plus offers four cleaning modes that you can select through the iAquaLink app. It's designed for in-ground pools up to 50 feet long and 13 feet deep and can pair with a hand-held remote that utilizes Li-Fi technology. The lift system is a unique feature, as noted by PCMag in its review of the product, that lets you call the robot up to the waterline even when it's well underwater.
On the bottom of the design you will find a large debris inlet for suction, a high-traction wheelbase for climbing, and an active scrubbing brush to remove rigid debris. The large debris basket is easy to retrieve and clean, and the company includes a caddy to move around, store, and charge the robot after a cleaning spree. When it tested the robot, PCWorld found that the Polaris Freedom Plus provided excellent coverage in the pool,even if it did miss small areas around the corners and the shallow end of the pool.
Beatbot AquaSense X
The Beatbot AquaSense X is one of the most expensive robotic pool cleaners available out there. It's usually sold for $4,250 on the Beatbot store and currently on sale for $3,999; for that money, you could buy a capable used motorcycle. According to the company, a single charge can provide up to 10 hours of continuous surface cleaning, covering a total area of about 3,875 square feet. The robot automatically parks itself to the surface after each cleaning session, and it can drain some of the water from itself autonomously. Moreover, the trash is collected in a very large 5.8 gallons basket that the brand says can go two months without requiring a clean and without smelling.
The Beatbot app lets you pick from a variety of cleaning combinations and also allows for smart mapping of the area. Together with the Beatbot, users also receive an AstroRinse station, a dedicated device that's supposed to automatically clean the filters of the robot while also clearing the debris basket once it's done for the day — all without a user's help. But when tested by Wired, the expert found it pretty tricky to set up the station. The publication also mentioned that you would have to dry out the AstroRinse station by opening the access hatch, otherwise the bottom may remain wet for days.
In another review by BobVila, the robot performed impressively in all cleaning modes and efficiently removed algae and floating debris while also cleaning the underwater surface. Despite the premium performance, the AquaSense X is still an expensive purchase, and one with a standout feature, the cleaning dock, that doesn't always work as well as it should.
Mammotion Spino E1 Pool Robot
The Mammotion Spino E1 can deliver 5,800 gallons per hour of suction power and can cover about 1,600 square feet during 3.5 hours of non-stop performance. There are five modes to choose from in the app that help adapt the machine to pools of many shapes and surfaces, like fiberglass, pebble, vinyl, and more. Thanks to its 180-micron filter basket, it can capture fine debris like insects and sands. The brand mentions an "Intelligent SmartArc Path Planning" proprietary technology that's supposed to use sensors and algorithms to carve out an optimal cleaning path for your pool.
Designed with IPX8 waterproofing, UV-resistance, and up to 5,000 parts per million of saltwater resistance, the Spino E1 is built to last. In tests run by Wired, the Mammotion performed consistently but did not impress, leaving behind a lot of uncollected material during each run. The Turbo mode was way more effective in catching debris. The Spino E1 is not the best machine on this list, but for $799 (on sale for $499 at time of writing), it's one of the most affordable and capable options on the market.
Aiper EcoSurfer S2
Rated at 4.5 from 2,209 users on Amazon, the Aiper EcoSurfer S2 is an affordable unit, at just $399. That's because this unique solar-powered robot is a skimmer that only cleans the pool's surface. It uses solar panels to juice up its battery levels for 24/7 cleaning — even without them, a full charge gets a 35-hour runtime. The machine is integrated with two sensors to avoid obstacles and navigate the pool's surface.
Moreover, the EcoSurfer S2 has a 150-micron filter and a DebrisGuard that catches different kinds of debris. It can also help chlorinate your pool with a chlorine basket that can hold tablets up to thee by one inches. The robot has four retractable, anti-stranding feet, so the robot does not get stuck on steps and tall platforms.
In a testing by PCWorld, the Aiper EcoSurfer S2 was able to collect about 80% of floating debris. The reviewer ran it nonstop for 24 hours and found that only 25% of the battery dropped, showing that solar charging actually works well, even if it may not always grant 24/7 cleaning as promised.
Wybot F1 Pool Skimmer
The Wybot F1 Pool Skimmer is a solar-powered surface skimmer that optimizes its cleaning pathway for maximum coverage of the pool's surface, collecting the trash in a 7-liter debris basket. It has a smart cleaning mode that makes the robot works in cycles, to keep the surface clear of leaves and debris throughout the day without being always active. Meanwhile, the standard mode delivers a single, thorough cleaning on command. With its edge-hugging technology, the robot effectively cleans the floating debris present in the edges of the surface and also moves around obstacles, for an efficient clean.
"The Wybot F1 Pool Skimmer was much more effective at capturing floating leaves than any skimmer I've used to date," mentioned PCWorld in its review of the product. The robot collected 85% of the leaves in the test, with the rest sinking underwater. However, the review notes that the robot can get a bit noisy as it moves through the pool. The Wybot F1 is up for grabs on Wybot's website. It usually goes for $400, but at time of writing it is on discount at $299, making it very affordable.
Dreame Z1 Pro
With the Dreame Z1 Pro, you can look forward to up to five hours of runtime, thanks to its 9,600 mAh battery. It automatically cleans the entire pool, including the walls, floor, and waterline to trap all kinds of leaves, debris, and dirt with a suction power of 8,000 GPH — higher than some of its pricier counterparts, like the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra and the Wybot S2 Pro. A single charge cycle can cover a pool area of about 2,160 square feet, plus there are four major cleaning modes that you can pick between in the app.
The Z1 Pro comes equipped with 18 standard sensors and dual ultrasonic sensors that adapt to the pool's and give you a full coverage, including the edges, while also actively avoiding any obstacles in its path with an intelligent navigation technology. This robot comes with a magnetic charging adapter and a power brick for a more convenient recharge.
In a test done by PCMag, this robot took two hours to clean an entire 16x32 feet pool in Standard mode; Meanwhile, the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra took 2 hours and 47 minutes, and the Polaris Freedom Plus required 2 hours and 30 minutes for the same. This unit is sold on Amazon for $600, but at time of writing a discount and a coupon have brought the price down to $399.
Betta SE Solar Powered Robotic Pool Cleaner
Sitting at a 4.4-star score on Amazon collected via 7,978 reviewers, the Betta SE is a solar-powered pool cleaner that can be purchased for $370. The robot takes about six hours for a full recharge under direct sunlight and can produce up to 30 hours of continuous cleaning in a single cycle. It has a 200-micron debris basket to catch fallen leaves, pollen, pet hair, and other material on the surface of the swimming pool, but only the surface, since the Betta SE is only pool skimmer. Built with salt-chlorine-tolerant motors and a corrosion-resistant surface, the machine promises to last a long time.
This remote-controlled pool skimmer does not require a lengthy setup process; It just needs to be paired with the wireless remote and the robot will be ready to clean out some junk. The Pool Nerd tested out the Betta SE unit and found it to be very efficient. The corners were cleared of the debris, and the robot did not aimlessly bump into the walls; instead, the dual sensors helped it steer away from the wall before even hitting it.
Even Amazon users mentioned that the robot stays in the pool all the time and consistently keeps the surface clean throughout the day, keeping the pool ready for a swim day and night.
Methodology
Most robot pool cleaners available to consumers fall into two categories: full-fledge cleaners that work the floor, the waterlines, and the surface, and pool skimmers that catch the debris present only on the pool's surface. For this guide, we selected the best robotic pool cleaners of either kind based on professional reviews and tests led by major publications. We sourced both from trusted publications like CNET, The Pool Nerd, PCWorld, and more. All were very recent, dating back at most to 2025, and very positive.