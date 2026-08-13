10 Of The Best Robotic Pool Cleaners You Can Buy In 2026

The Beatbot Sora 70 is integrated with a large 10,000 mAh battery that allows it to cover 3,200 square feet in a single charge. The robot can clean all the areas of the pool, be it the water surface, the floor, or the walls, and can also reach shallow-water zones with a depth of as little as eight inches. It utilizes two frontal water jet system to more easily capture the debris through the suction inlet. The suction power stands at 6,800 gallons per hour (GPH) to clean up large debris without clogging.

Additionally, you can choose between five cleaning modes from the Beatbot app, where you can also monitor the cleaning process or customize it per your pool's needs. One thing PCWorld noticed in its testing of the product is that you can only change modes when the robot is on land or on the water surface; The settings cannot be modified once the robot is underwater. The robot can operate within a temperature range of -4 degrees Fahrenheit and 158 degrees Fahrenheit for all-year use.

Reviewed compared the model to the manufacturer's flagship, the Beatbot AquaSense Ultra 2, and found the Sora 70 to offer most of the same features while being much smaller and cheaper, making it a better pick for pools smaller than 3,200 square feet. You can buy it on Amazon for $1,500, but it is often found on discount. At time of writing, it's on sale for $1,099.