This Tiny Self-Driving Robot Is Has No Batteries, Yet Can Run Indefinitely - Here's How

One of the biggest challenges when deploying robots at an industrial scale is their power requirement and ability to navigate spaces that would otherwise not be possible by conventional human-operated machines. In 2021, the experts at Zhejiang University developed a fish-inspired soft robot that was able to navigate the Mariana Trench, but subsequent exploration was held back by the limited-capacity lithium-based battery fitted inside the robot and the challenges of withstanding such extreme conditions of temperature and pressure at nearly 10,000 meters below the sea level.

But it appears breakthroughs are happening fast, with the latest one coming courtesy of experts at the University of Washington. Fittingly named the MilliMobile, this tiny robot is nearly the size of a penny and weighs as much as a raisin, according to the team behind the project. It's a remarkable piece of engineering, and despite its tiny size, it holds a ton of promise, especially in industrial as well as agricultural applications. Furthermore, it isn't reliant on a conventional source of energy. Instead, it can simply harness the light around it to generate power.

The group behind MilliMobile refers to it as "a first-of-its-kind battery-free autonomous robot." One of its biggest achievements is that it manages actuation and motion without requiring an internal power source, like a typical miniaturized battery.