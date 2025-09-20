Is The Ryobi Pool Vacuum Cleaner Any Good? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Having a pool in your home is a surefire way to be a lot of people's favorite person, especially during the summer season. That is, of course, unless you're unable to maintain it to a degree that people are willing to swim in it. When it comes to outdoor pools, keeping them free of all kinds of mess can be challenging. Thankfully, companies like Ryobi have thought of everything, including a Pool Vacuum that runs on its 18V ONE+ battery system. As a result, you'll have the option to use it with the 2 Ah, 4 Ah, and 6 Ah batteries. And of course, you'll be able to use it across other power tools in the same family.

Priced at $149 for just the tool itself or $179 for a kit with a 2 Ah battery, the 18V ONE+ Pool Vacuum offers a cordless way to clean pools, as well as hot tubs and spas. With a 1.7 Liter tank with dual filtration, it has a suction of 13 Gallons per minute that can handle everything from fine sand to leaves. As for durability, it boasts an IPX8 rating with a maximum depth of up to 13 ft. Plus, it can be attached to standard pool poles, and also comes with a floor head and filter. Lastly, the unit itself is covered by the power tool brand's one-year limited warranty, while the battery and charger are covered under a three-year limited warranty. But what do people actually think about it?