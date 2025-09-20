Is The Ryobi Pool Vacuum Cleaner Any Good? Here's What Users Say
Having a pool in your home is a surefire way to be a lot of people's favorite person, especially during the summer season. That is, of course, unless you're unable to maintain it to a degree that people are willing to swim in it. When it comes to outdoor pools, keeping them free of all kinds of mess can be challenging. Thankfully, companies like Ryobi have thought of everything, including a Pool Vacuum that runs on its 18V ONE+ battery system. As a result, you'll have the option to use it with the 2 Ah, 4 Ah, and 6 Ah batteries. And of course, you'll be able to use it across other power tools in the same family.
Priced at $149 for just the tool itself or $179 for a kit with a 2 Ah battery, the 18V ONE+ Pool Vacuum offers a cordless way to clean pools, as well as hot tubs and spas. With a 1.7 Liter tank with dual filtration, it has a suction of 13 Gallons per minute that can handle everything from fine sand to leaves. As for durability, it boasts an IPX8 rating with a maximum depth of up to 13 ft. Plus, it can be attached to standard pool poles, and also comes with a floor head and filter. Lastly, the unit itself is covered by the power tool brand's one-year limited warranty, while the battery and charger are covered under a three-year limited warranty. But what do people actually think about it?
Do people think the Ryobi Pool Vacuum Cleaner is worth it?
On the official Ryobi website, the 18V ONE+ Ryobi Pool Vacuum has a few reviews. However, the 26 people who provided feedback were generally impressed with its performance and gave it an average rating of 4.7 stars. While it has a slightly lower rating from Home Depot, it has significantly more fans. On this online platform, over 250 people gave it a rating of around 4.5 stars. Several users reported that they found it to have powerful suction and worked well for quick clean-ups, eliminating the hassle of a hose. In addition, people praised it for being comfortable to use and easy to clean. A couple of reviewers even mentioned that it performed better than their robot vacuum and was able to help them manage algae.
When it comes to what people didn't like about it, one user cited how they would like the option to reduce the suction power. However, it's good to take comments like this with a grain of salt, considering they mentioned how they wanted this feature to help clean fish ponds, which this product was not designed to do. As for what professionals think, Pro Tool Reviews shared that while it performs well for spot cleaning, its canister limits its potential when it comes to larger, full-sized pools. Although they noted that the 2 Ah kit battery can reach up to 45 minutes of runtime.
Overall, the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Pool Vacuum stands out as a powerful and easy-to-use option for spot cleaning and quick maintenance, although its limited canister size makes it best suited for smaller pools.
How we came to our conclusion
To help you decide if this unique Ryobi power tool fits your needs, we have listed several key limitations that you may encounter. For example, we considered things like your pool size, wherein things like the maximum depth play an important role. Next, we noted its tank size, which is important when evaluating what kind of things you expect to clean from your pool. For example, if you tend to just clean dust, sand, or debris, the 1.7 Liter tank may be able to last you a long time. However, it may fall short if your pool is surrounded by a lot of trees.
Then, we listed its average rating on two major online platforms, the official Ryobi website and Home Depot, wherein it scored pretty highly with at least 4.5 stars on both. This is to help paint both a picture of manufacturing consistency, as well as how well it fulfills its promise to ordinary consumers. And of course, we also considered input from a trusted expert via Pro Tool Reviews, wherein they shared actual limitations that arose from their real-life testing.
Lastly, we also raised possible use cases from other customers, such as cleaning fish ponds, for your consideration. Although it's not intended for this purpose, it does reveal how it can be considered a multifunctional tool. But bear in mind that using it in this way may affect its warranty, and there may be better-suited tools that you can invest in instead.