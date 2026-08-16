The Most Fuel Efficient Mid-Size Sedan Of 2026, According To Consumer Reports

Gas prices in the United States are no joke — the average price per gallon was just over $4 in August 2026. Americans don't want to watch their bank accounts plummet at the gas station every week, making fuel efficiency more important to drivers than ever. Consumer Reports recently published a list of the best fuel-efficient mid-size cars, and the Toyota Camry Hybrid has come out on top.

Toyota's best-selling vehicle of 2026 (so far) gets 40 miles per gallon in the city and 54 mpg on the highway for an overall 48 mpg rating. The average fuel economy for a passenger car is 25.6 mpg, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, making the Camry quite impressive in this category. On top of that, the Camry can hold 13 gallons, giving it a gas range of 620 miles. Consumer Reports gave the same rating and stats to the Toyota Camry, but the U.S. market currently only carries the hybrid. Surprisingly, Toyota has vehicles that are even more fuel efficient than the Camry if you're willing to go smaller — the Prius gets 57 mpg.