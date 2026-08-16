Subaru Forester Vs Trailseeker: Which Offers Better Off-Road Performance?

For a long time, it felt like the Subaru brand was sitting on the sidelines of the electric vehicle revolution. That began to change with the introduction of the Subaru Solterra EV for the 2023 model year, and the brand's electric offerings have expanded with the Subaru Uncharted and the three-row 2027 Subaru Getaway. Notably, all of these new Subaru EVs have been jointly developed with Toyota, which also sells Toyota-branded versions.

Another of Subaru's new EVs that's earned a lot of attention is the Trailseeker. In our review of the 2026 Trailseeker, we found that it's the first EV that truly feels like a Subaru — and that might make people wonder how it compares to the brand's traditional, gasoline- and hybrid-powered SUVs, like the popular Subaru Forester.

You could compare the Forester and Trailseeker by looking at specs like efficiency or interior space, but off-road capability is something that's a big part of Subaru's appeal. Despite sharing the same badge and having standard all-wheel-drive systems, these two SUVs deliver very different driving experiences, so what does that mean when one goes off-road? Both models are more capable than your average road-going CUV, though the Trailseeker's current lack of a rugged Wilderness trim gives the Forester the edge in terms of pure off-road prowess. But let's dig deeper and see how these two stack up.