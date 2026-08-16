Subaru Forester Vs Trailseeker: Which Offers Better Off-Road Performance?
For a long time, it felt like the Subaru brand was sitting on the sidelines of the electric vehicle revolution. That began to change with the introduction of the Subaru Solterra EV for the 2023 model year, and the brand's electric offerings have expanded with the Subaru Uncharted and the three-row 2027 Subaru Getaway. Notably, all of these new Subaru EVs have been jointly developed with Toyota, which also sells Toyota-branded versions.
Another of Subaru's new EVs that's earned a lot of attention is the Trailseeker. In our review of the 2026 Trailseeker, we found that it's the first EV that truly feels like a Subaru — and that might make people wonder how it compares to the brand's traditional, gasoline- and hybrid-powered SUVs, like the popular Subaru Forester.
You could compare the Forester and Trailseeker by looking at specs like efficiency or interior space, but off-road capability is something that's a big part of Subaru's appeal. Despite sharing the same badge and having standard all-wheel-drive systems, these two SUVs deliver very different driving experiences, so what does that mean when one goes off-road? Both models are more capable than your average road-going CUV, though the Trailseeker's current lack of a rugged Wilderness trim gives the Forester the edge in terms of pure off-road prowess. But let's dig deeper and see how these two stack up.
How much capability do you need?
To be clear, neither a Forester nor a Trailseeker will deliver the same level of off-road performance as a dedicated body-on-frame 4x4 like a Toyota 4Runner or Ford Bronco, but they both do very well for unibody crossover SUVs. Because off-road conditions and driving can vary greatly, you can look at factors like ground clearance and approach and departure angles to get a better idea of how each will perform on the trails.
In its standard form, the Forester has 8.7 inches of ground clearance with approach and departure angles of 19 and 24.6 degrees, respectively. The even more rugged, off-road-oriented Forester Wilderness, which features trail-specific upgrades like all-terrain tires and a lifted suspension, boosts ground clearance to 9.3 inches. It also has improved approach and departure angles of 23.5 and 25.5 degrees, respectively.
The Trailseeker, meanwhile, has 8.5 inches of ground clearance, putting it slightly behind the Forester. The Trailseeker is still very capable off-road, though, and has the same X-Mode system as the Forester for added off-road traction. The main difference that holds the Trailseeker back slightly is the lack of a Wilderness trim, though we wouldn't be surprised to see a higher-riding, ruggedized Trailseeker Wilderness join the lineup in the future.
Electric versus gasoline
Power is something that's very much in the Trailseeker's favor. While this might not matter as much in slow-speed, technical off-road situations, the EV's instant torque certainly won't hurt on the trails. On the road, the Trailseeker is simply in another stratosphere. At its most powerful, the Forester Hybrid makes just 194 hp, with Car & Driver managing a 0-60 time of 8.6 seconds. In contrast, the Trailseeker is rated at 375 hp, and the outlet took the SUV to 60 mph in a blistering 3.9 seconds.
On the other hand, if you plan to take your Subaru on long-distance or spontaneous off-road adventures, there's no denying the limitations of the Trailseeker's battery powertrain and 281-mile range, which you'll need to find a charging station to replenish. This could be very inconvenient compared to the Forester's range of up to 581 miles and easy refueling. Realistically, this EV versus gasoline angle is likely to be a bigger deciding factor between the two than any differences in raw off-road capability.
Finally, it's impossible to discuss the Subaru Trailseeker without mentioning its Toyota-badged twin, known as the bZ Woodland. Mechanically, these two electric SUVs are nearly identical, and though the Subaru has a lower starting price, anyone seriously considering the Trailseeker would be wise to give its Toyota sibling a look as well.