Mercedes Is Bringing Back Buttons As Drivers Reject Touchscreen Takeover

When you think of modern cars, you may envision sleek vehicles that are fully loaded with the latest tech. But Mercedes appears to be rethinking its approach to massive digital infotainment touchscreens and the like, as the automaker is changing its direction on some interior controls. In July 2026, company CEO Ola Källenius told Autocar that the time has come for a new approach to cabin design.

Källenius stated that Mercedes would begin utilizing more physical buttons, while also acknowledging that the trend toward touchscreen-heavy cabins may have overlooked the needs of some drivers. While Mercedes has yet to formally announce this new strategy on any of its official channels, the company's goal is apparently not to eliminate touchscreens altogether. Instead, there will likely be a mix of both digital and practical controls in some Mercedes models in the future.

The pushback from drivers over touchscreens is evident in research from JD Power. In the 2025 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study, the organization found that digital-display problems increased overall in 2025. The study also found that vehicle owners want technology that is both easy to use and reduces distractions. JD Power concluded that utilizing a combination of touchscreen and physical buttons can improve driver usability. This means that automakers like Mercedes may be finding a better balance between digital displays and traditional controls.