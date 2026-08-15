What's The Minimum Ceiling Height For A Car Lift? Here's How To Find It

If you're a DIYer and prefer working on your vehicles at home, you need the right tools and equipment for the job. That's why putting a car lift in your home garage could be worth it, depending on your setup. But it's important to know how much ceiling height you'll need before you install one. That's because the amount of overhead space required can vary depending on the car lift you choose.

For example, some low-ceiling lifts are specifically designed to work in garages where space is limited. In contrast, taller two-post car lifts require quite a bit more room above the vehicle. So if you plan on storing a car on the lift and parking one under it, then you can take the combined height of both vehicles and add about 10 inches to the total. This extra space accounts for the lift deck and locking positions. However, it's important to remember that this isn't a universal rule for every car lift.

If you're using a two-post lift to physically stand under a vehicle, you can add the lift's maximum rise to the height of your tallest vehicle. Then add another 6-12 inches for safety clearance. But just as with the 10-inch recommendation for car storage, this is a guideline and may not be universally true for all car lifts. The right move is to check the specifications of the exact car lift model you're considering, so you can get manufacturer-recommended minimum height requirements.