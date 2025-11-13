Here's How Thick Concrete Needs To Be For A 2-Post Car Lift

Car lifts save space, provide clearance for maintenance, and make repairs quicker and far more convenient. In recent years, two-post lifts have also become quite popular among DIY enthusiasts. Although you can put a car lift in your garage, there is a catch — simply buying one and bolting it down is not enough.

Car lifts are heavy. This is why they must be properly installed to avoid any potential issues. The main factor? The overall thickness and strength of the concrete. For most two-post lifts, you're really asking for trouble with anything less than four to four and a half inches of solid, reinforced slab beneath you. For lifts designed to carry 10,000 pounds, it's generally advised to go for six inches to be extra safe.

If you want to install even heavier lifts up to 12,000 to 15,000 pounds, that six inches should only be the starting point. Car lifts also require concrete of no less than 3,000 PSI to endure the weight. In this case, the more PSI, the better. Here's how thick concrete needs to be, and how to install your two-post car lift correctly.