Not The F-35: This US Fighter Jet Can Go The Fastest Without Using An Afterburner

Modern 5th-generation fighter jets are impressive machines with numerous capabilities that set them apart from prior-generation aircraft. One fighter that tends to get a lot of attention is the F-35 Lightning II, which makes sense. They're not only operated by the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps, but they're also flown by many allied nations to the United States. Yet while an F-35 is fast without afterburners, it's not the fastest U.S. fighter jet in the inventory.

The F-22 Raptor beats the F-35 (and every other fighter) as the fastest without using an afterburner. Afterburners are additional combustion sections of an aircraft's jet engine. They're used to directly inject fuel via a controllable nozzle into the exhaust gases, which gives the plane a significant speed advantage for a short time. When an F-35 or F-22 ignites its afterburners, they move through the air at incredibly high speed, but it costs a lot of fuel, so it's used in short bursts. For regular flight, a fighter typically flies at their cruising speed, which is different for every aircraft.

The F-35's cruise speed is subsonic, so it cannot achieve supersonic flight without afterburners. With them engaged, the aircraft's top speed jumps to Mach 1.6 (1,200 mph). The F-22's cruising speed is Mach 1.5+ (1,151+ mph) and its maximum speed is Mach 2.25 (1,500 mph). The secret of the F-22's speed is something called "Supercruise," which is different from afterburners and is where it distinguishes itself from other U.S. fighters. With supercruise, the F-22 can cruise without afterburners much faster than its peers.