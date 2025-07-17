What Is Supercruise In Fighter Jets And How Does It Differ From Afterburners?

Supersonic flight has historically been very fuel-intensive, one reason why the costly Concorde proved impractical to run, and this has made it more expensive. Two ways fighter jets maintain such flight are through afterburners and supercruise. An afterburner is, essentially, a sort of turbo boost the pilot can activate to coax every drop of speed out of their jet. The afterburner introduces extra fuel into the exhaust stream and ignites it, dramatically increasing the aircraft's thrust. It's an additional engine component, albeit a simple one in design.

One vital aspect is the nozzle, which allows the pilot to activate or deactivate it at will. It also features a chamber for igniting the fuel and, of course, a fuel injection system. It's a fast and effective way of hitting or increasing supersonic speed, but very wasteful in terms of fuel use. An aircraft capable of supersonic flight using afterburners certainly won't push to maintain it through the full course of a flight, because it burns a lot of fuel and does so in a very inefficient manner. As such, afterburners are generally used for very brief periods when they're strictly necessary.

The primary function of a fighter jet's afterburners is for a short, sharp injection of additional power. It's a feature to be used sparingly, such as during takeoff, and may make the difference between victory or failure in a mission, potentially even save a pilot's life by offering additional maneuverability at a critical moment. Supercruise, meanwhile, involves 'cruising' at supersonic speeds, hitting the sound barrier without using afterburners. This is not limited to a quick burst of speed, but means that an aircraft can continue flying at supersonic speeds for longer.