What Makes A Fighter Pilot A 'Flying Ace'?

While aerial combat via flying balloons used in Europe have been around since 1794, it wasn't until World War I that pilots found themselves in dogfights against one another. There were balloons used during that conflict as well, and many pilots flew combat missions against them as well as other airplanes. It was in WWI that the term flying ace was coined after French stuntman-turned-pilot Adolphe Pégoud shot down five German aircraft. He was dubbed "l'As" (the ace), and the honor became an incredibly challenging goal.

From that point forward, any pilot who successfully shot down five enemy aircraft was given the honor of being called an ace. The most famous flying ace of WWI wasn't Pégoud, though his accomplishments cannot be overstated. The man who people think of from that conflict most often is legendary pilot Manfred von Richthofen, the German aviator who was known as the Red Baron for flying a distinctive red three-winged Fokker Dr.I triplane in which he amassed 80 confirmed kills throughout the conflict.

Since the term was first coined, pilots around the world have earned the honor of being called a flying ace. In terms of American pilots, as of this writing, 1,447 pilots have earned the title of ace. While that might seem like a lot, more than 60,000 pilots flew in World War I through the Vietnam War, when U.S. Air Force pilot Capt Richard "Steve" Ritchie achieved five kills. Of those 60,000 aviators, only 2.4% achieved becoming a flying ace, making it a rare and privileged honor.