Why Did Some WW1 Planes Have Three Wings?

The Great War was a fascinating time for airplanes – the Wright brothers had just recently invented the airplane in 1903, and militaries found out mounting machine guns (only after figuring out how not to shoot their own propellors) on this newly unveiled technology could yield them quite an edge over the enemy. The idea gave rise to immense dogfights between fighter planes of the time, and militaries experimented with ideas to garner an edge with their aircraft.

Naturally, many of these ideas didn't stick. One such idea was adding another set of wings over the more common biplanes (two-winged planes) of the time. The first major triplane was built to provide the pilot with a better field of view without compromising on the lift. However, it was quickly evident that triplanes offered some additional perks than just a better view. In fact, these planes had their brief moment in the spotlight, primarily during 1917 and 1918. One of the most famous fighter pilots of World War I, Manfred von Richthofen aka the Red Baron, who won a whopping 80 dogfights in his career, loved flying one. The planes were also extremely deadly when they first emerged, so why did the world move away from three wings?

