This 1,400 HP Supercharged Big Block Chevy Engine Wasn't Built For A Car

It's well-known among gearheads that Chevy engines have been put into really anything that needs internal combustion. The engines are well-supported by General Motors and practically an entire aftermarket industry solely dedicated to Chevy powerplants has flourished over the years.

Apart from the sheer ubiquity of Chevy engines, you can get a lot of power. The LS small block is world-renowned for powering Corvettes that can kill supercars at the track and produce four-digit horsepower with some good old-fashioned forced air (turbochargers/superchargers) and tuning (along with a lot of money). It's the same case with big blocks. It's a remarkably flexible platform for power.

Redline Performance in California is one of those aftermarket companies that has joined the Church of the Chevy Big Block. A tour through its shop showed off one particular engine setup that won't ever see pavement, a 1,400 hp supercharged engine for a jet boat.