This 1,400 HP Supercharged Big Block Chevy Engine Wasn't Built For A Car
It's well-known among gearheads that Chevy engines have been put into really anything that needs internal combustion. The engines are well-supported by General Motors and practically an entire aftermarket industry solely dedicated to Chevy powerplants has flourished over the years.
Apart from the sheer ubiquity of Chevy engines, you can get a lot of power. The LS small block is world-renowned for powering Corvettes that can kill supercars at the track and produce four-digit horsepower with some good old-fashioned forced air (turbochargers/superchargers) and tuning (along with a lot of money). It's the same case with big blocks. It's a remarkably flexible platform for power.
Redline Performance in California is one of those aftermarket companies that has joined the Church of the Chevy Big Block. A tour through its shop showed off one particular engine setup that won't ever see pavement, a 1,400 hp supercharged engine for a jet boat.
Old fashioned looks, high tech underneath.
Redline's gleaming metal monstrosity was hooked up to the shop's dynamometer for power testing during a shop tour by YouTube channel Engine Builder, and Redline's owner was a little light on specific details. However, just by looking at the engine, you can learn a lot. Notably, despite looking the part, it does not have a carburetor for fuel delivery. It's electronically fuel injected. Carburetors are cool and all, but electronic fuel injection is way more user-friendly, tweakable, and reliable than old-fashioned carburetors, especially if the boat is going racing.
The block and head are also all aluminum, which helps dissipate heat better than cast iron and lightens the engine assembly considerably. It also looks cool, so that's a plus. Lastly, sitting on top is a giant supercharger from The Blower Shop. The Blower Shop specializes in hand-built superchargers, some of which have a greater displacement than some car engines.
Whatever boat Redline's engine goes into will probably be more than capable of doing whatever the marine equivalent of a burnout is and will probably be the correct amount of incredibly loud.